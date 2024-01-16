Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 16 (Back the Hoosiers)
Will Indiana continue its recent success against Purdue when the Boilermakers visit Bloomington?
Two teams tied for second place in the Big 10 will square off Tuesday in a big matchup at Assembly Hall.
Purdue bounced back from its 16-point loss at Nebraska with a 95-78 victory over Penn State. Indiana did the same thing, beating Minnesota after losing on the road to Rutgers. Can Indiana hang with the mighty Boilermakers at home?
Both teams need a win to try and keep pace with No. 11 Wisconsin. Here’s everything to know before betting on this Big 10 battle.
Purdue vs. Indiana odds, spread and total
Purdue vs. Indiana betting trends
- Purdue is 9-6-2 ATS this season
- Indiana is 8-9 ATS this season
- Purdue is 8-6-2 as a favorite this season
- Indiana is 3-4 as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 12-5 in Purdue games this season
- The OVER is 8-9 in Indiana games this season
Purdue vs. Indiana how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Game time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- How to watch (TV): Peacock
- Purdue record: 15-2 (4-2 Big 10)
- Indiana record: 12-5 (4-2 Big 10)
Purdue vs. Indiana key players to watch
Purdue
Fletcher Loyal: With so much attention being paid to Purdue big man Zach Edey, it opens up opportunities for everyone on the Purdue offense, specifically at the 3-point line. Loyal, a sophomore guard, leads Purdue’s offense, which ranks No. 9 in the nation in 3-point percentage. Loyal is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc this season and is one of four Purdue starters averaging 11 points or more per game.
Indiana
Kel’el Ware: Any time Purdue is on the schedule, you have to highlight who will guard Edey, who is coming off a 30-point, 20-rebound performance in Purdue’s win over Penn State. Ware draws the matchup on Tuesday. The 7-foot sophomore is averaging 14.8 points per game and is 24th in the nation in rebounding. He’s combined for 30 points and 31 rebounds over the last two games.
MacKenzie Mgbako: The freshman forward has scored in double figures in 10 of the last 12 games and is coming off a season-high 19 in Indiana’s win over Minnesota.
Purdue vs. Indiana prediction and pick
In Purdue’s two losses this season, its opponents – Nebraska and Northwestern – combined to go 24-of-43 (55.8%) from the perimeter. If it takes a hot night from downtown to beat the Boilermakers, Indiana could be in trouble as the Hoosiers rank No. 160 in the nation in shooting triples (33.7%).
However, Purdue’s defense is No. 303 in turnover percentage and No. 301 in steal percentage, which could be a good matchup for an Indiana offense that is top-100 in effective field goal percentage and shooting inside the arc. Indiana’s defense is No. 71 overall in KenPom and No. 63 against the two-point shot. The Hoosiers will need an all-out effort in front of their home crowd to notch an upset.
Recent history is on Indiana’s side, too. Mike Woodson has led the Hoosiers to six home victories vs. AP Top 25 teams over the last two-plus seasons. Indiana has also gone 3-1 vs. Purdue in that span, including a regular-season sweep last year. Take the points with Indiana to keep it close on Tuesday.
