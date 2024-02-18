Purdue vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 18
Breaking down the odds, trends, and best bet to place for Sunday's Big Ten college basketball action between Purdue and Ohio State.
Purdue is fresh off another big win, taking down Minnesota by a score of 84-76 on Thursday, and will now look to extend its lead on the Big Ten when the Boilermakers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon.
If they can do it, today will mark their 10th-straight win as they further pad their resume in their bid for a No. 1 seed in next month's NCAA Tournament.
Let's break down everything you need to know to bet on today's Big Ten showdown.
Purdue vs. Ohio State odds, spread, and total
Purdue vs. Ohio State betting trends
- The OVER is 8-3 in Purdue's last 11 games
- Purdue has won nine-straight games
- Purdue is 6-1 straight up in its last seven games vs. Ohio State
- Ohio State is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games
- The OVER is 5-2 in Ohio State's last seven games
Purdue vs. Ohio State how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Game time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: Value City Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS
- Purdue record: 23-2 (12-2 in Big Ten)
- Ohio State record: 14-11 (4-10 in Big Ten)
Purdue vs. Ohio State key players to watch
Purdue
Braden Smith: Everyone talks about Zach Edey, but Braden Smith is just as important to this Purdue offense. He's what makes the gears turn, which is proven by his team-leading 7.2 assists per game. Edey can only do what he does if Smith can get him the ball.
Ohio State
Felix Okpara: Ohio State's only hope of pulling off the upset is Felix Okpara, they're 6'11 center. He's averaging 2.5 blocks per game and is one of the only men in college basketball that has any hope of successfully guarding Edey. If he can, Ohio State may surprise some people in this game.
Purdue vs. Ohio State prediction and pick
Ohio State is one of my three best bets for today's action. I wrote about why I like the Buckeyes to cover the spread in today's edition of the Daily Dunk:
Ohio State is 2-9 in its last 11 games but I think the Buckeyes are better than their record indicates. Are they a great team? No. Can they keep this game within double-digits? Yes.
There are only a few players in the country who even have a chance of slowing down Zach Edey and Ohio State's Felik Okpara is one of them. The Buckeyes' center stands at 6'11 and is averaging 2.5 blocks per game, the 19th most in the country. Purdue already has some shooting issues when playing on the road, as its effective field goal percentage, drops 7.3% when playing away from its home court.
Now, they need to try to answer the riddle that is Okpara in the interior. While I have no doubt Purdue can win this game, winning this game by double-digit is a completely different question. I'll take the points with the Buckeyes.
Pick: Ohio State +8.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
