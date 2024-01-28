Purdue vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 28
Breaking down the odds, trends, key players, and best bet to place for Big Ten action on Sunday between No. 2 Purdue and Rutgers.
It's Championship Sunday in the NFL but let's not forget about that's college basketball slate either, especially the Big Ten matchup between No. 2 Purdue and Rutgers which will tip-off at 1pm et and lead us right into the AFC Championship.
If you're looking for a bet to place on this game as a warm up for the NFL action, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down everything you need to know to wager on this game, including my best bet!
Purdue vs. Rutgers odds, spread, and total
Purdue vs. Rutgers betting trends
- Purdue is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in Purdue's last six games
- Rutgers is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games vs. Purdue
- Rutgers is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games
- The UNDER is 12-6 in Rutgers' last 18 games
- Rutgers is 9-1 straight up in its last 10 home games
Purdue vs. Rutgers how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 28
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Purdue Record: 18-2 (7-2 in Big Ten)
- Rutgers Record: 10-8 (2-5 in Big Ten)
Purdue vs. Rutgers key players to watch
Purdue
Zach Edey: The 7'4 center is arguably the best player in the country and is the key to watch for every single one of Purdue's games. He's averaging 10 more points and six more rebounds than anyone else on the Boilermakers, while adding in 2.2 blocks per game. If he's on his "A" game, Purdue is near impossible to beat.
Rutgers
Derek Simpson: Rutgers has struggled in Big Ten play and it's largely the play of guard, Derek Simpson. He has taken the second most shot attempts on the team, but is shooting an abysmal 32.1% from the field. That's not going to get it done against a team like Purdue. The Scarlet Knights need everyone firing on all cylinders this afternoon.
Purdue vs. Rutgers prediction and pick
This bet is as straight forward as they come. You can throw all advanced metrics out the window because at the end of the day, the goal is putting the ball in the hoop and this game is a matchup between one of the best teams in the country at doing that, and one of the worst teams.
Purdue enters the game ranking 11th in effective field goal percentage, while Rutgers ranks 356th. The Scarlett Knights are the seventh worst shooting team in all of division one college basketball and the worst amongst all power conference teams.
Rutgers is a great team defensively, which is enough to give them an edge against teams who are poor on their own side of the court, but that's not the case in this one. The Boilermakers are almost as good defensively as they are offensively, coming in at 44th in the country in defensive efficiency.
Don't overthink this one. Purdue gets the job done and wins by double-digits.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!