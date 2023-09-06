Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Virginia Tech went 3-8 last season, but could get off to a 2-0 start after taking down Old Dominion last week. Purdue is 0-1 after getting upset at home by Fresno State.
By Josh Yourish
It wasn’t a good Week 1 in West Lafayette. It’s a good thing they’re a basketball school because Ryan Walters’ Purdue Boilermakers suffered a home loss to Fresno State, 39-35. The Boilermakers got a decent debut from transfer quarterback Hudson Card, but the defense struggled leaving the Boilermakers 0-1 as they head to Blacksburg for a Week 2 showdown with the Virginia Tech Hokies of the ACC.
Virginia Tech took down Old Dominion at Lane Stadium last week 36-17 with Grant Wells back at QB for his senior year.
It’s the Big 10 vs. the ACC in Week 2 and whichever conference and team you want to back, you can back them with this great promo from the DraftKings Sportsbook. Just click the link below, deposit $5, bet this matchup, then receiver $200 in bonus bets win or lose.
Let’s take a look at the odds for this one with the Hokies as a slight favorite.
Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech is 1-0 ATS
- The OVER is 1-0 in Virginia Tech’s games
- Purdue is 0-1 ATS
- The OVER is 1-0 in Purdue’s games
Purdue vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN 2
- Purdue Record: 0-1
- Virginia Tech Record: 1-0
Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Key Players to Watch
Purdue
Deion Burks WR: Hudson Card was solid in his first game at Purdue and it definitely helped that he had Burks to throw to. Burks finished the game with four catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-11 sophomore has already surpassed his yardage and touchdown totals from 2022.
Virginia Tech
Grant Wells QB: Last season, Wells threw for 2,171 yards and nine touchdowns to nine interceptions, while completing 59% of his passes. His completion percentage didn’t take a jump in Week 1, but he did have a good day, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers.
Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
The Purdue defense was just so bad last week and they could've lost by more to Fresno State. They allowed 487 yards and 371 through the air. The biggest issue was that they just could not get off the field. Fresno State went 11/17 on third down which extended drives and led to plenty of points.
Fresno State actually ran 22 more plays than Purdue and won despite committing the only turnover of the game. On offense, Purdue relied on some big plays in the passing game from Card and Deion Burks, but Virginia Tech only gave up 94 passing yards to ODU after Virginia Tech had the 87th ranked passing defense in college football.
I don’t think there’s any way that I can back Purdue after their awful game at home last week. Wells is an experienced quarterback for the Hokies and he’ll be able to lead a competent enough passing game to beat Purdue and cover the 2.5 point spread.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change