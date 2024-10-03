Purdue vs Wisconsin Odds, Analysis, Trends, and Spread Prediction for College Football Week 5
The Wisconsin Badgers welcome the Purdue Boilermakers into Camp Randall for a B1G matchup at noon EST.
Both teams are looking to get their seasons turned around after a disastrous first four weeks to the season for both programs, and finding that first conference win would be a great starting point.
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers Odds
Spread:
- Purdue +13.5 (-102)
- Wisconsin -13.5 (-120)
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Purdue Boilermakers Analysis
It’s hard to find a team that has had a worse start to the season than the Boilermakers. Following a season opening 49-0 victory over FCS opponent Indiana State, the Boilers have dropped three consecutive games by an average of 31 points, while averaging only 12.67 points per game in those contests.
In light of the struggles on offense, Purdue fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell earlier this week and have appointed offensive analyst Jason Simmons as the offensive coordinator for this game.
The Boilermakers’ passing game is a big reason for their struggles; as fifth year senior Hudson Card has managed only 627 yards and seven touchdowns through the air thus far.
The running game is a strong point with a two back combo in Devin Mockobee and Reggie Love III both averaging over five yards a carry, and I expect both backs to carry a good load of the offense in a tough road environment.
Wisconsin Badgers Analysis
Despite the two wins to start the season, the Badgers did not look convincing in their wins over Western Michigan and FCS opponent South Dakota. Those wins were followed up by a 42-10 home loss to Alabama, a game that featured a season ending injury to starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.
Coming off of their bye-week the Badgers entered Southern California as a 15.5-point underdog, and under the command of backup quarterback Braedyn Locke led the Trojans 21-10 at the half before USC scored 28 unanswered points to pull away with the win.
Despite the loss there were positive moments for the Badgers; the defense forced three Trojan turnovers, Locke made a handful of impressive throws, including a 63 yard touchdown pass to Vinny Anthony II, and the running backs were able to make some good plays against an improved USC defense, and a matchup against a struggling Purdue defense should provide even more scoring opportunities.
Purdue vs Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
I am laying the points with the Badgers in this game. Wisconsin has dominated Purdue; winning 17 consecutive meetings, and the Badgers are 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings with the Boilermakers.
Purdue making a change at offensive coordinator is not going to solve the problem with their offense not being able to score points. The Boilermakers simply don’t have the talent at wide receiver that we have seen in seasons past that is needed to stretch the field against a tough Badger defense.
Expect the Badgers to run the ball with ease and for Locke to lead an effective passing attack as the Badgers will continue their dominance over the Boilermakers and cover the spread by a wide margin.
Pick: Wisconsin Badgers -13.5 (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.