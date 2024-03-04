Queens vs. FGCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, March 4 (Back the Eagles)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Queens-FGCU.
The Atlantic Sun kicks off conference tournament week on Monday and Queens takes on Florida Gulf Coast University in the first round in DeLand, Florida.
FGCU, which once made the NCAA Tournament three times in a five-year span, is a far cry from its “Dunk City” days. The Eagles are middle of the road in the ASUN, but finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak to pull back to .500 (8-8) in league play heading into the tournament. Queens also ended the regular season hot, winning three of four after a three-game losing streak.
Can FGCU pull away as a short favorite Monday night? Here’s the betting preview for the tournament tilt with a best bet.
Queens vs. FGCU Odds, Spread and Total
Queens vs. FGCU Betting Trends
- Queens is 14-13-2 ATS this season
- FGCU is 15-13 ATS this season
- Queens is 7-12-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- FGCU is 7-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 20-9 in Queens games this season
- The OVER is 11-7 in FGCU games this season
Queens vs. FGCU How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 4
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Edmunds Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Queens record: 13-18 (7-9 ASUN)
- FGCU record: 14-17 (8-8 ASUN)
Queens vs. FGCU Key Players to Watch
Queens
Deyton Albury: One of the top-4 scorers in the ASUN along with teammate AJ McKee, Albury averages 17.4 points per game and leads the Royals in rebounding at 5.9 per night. Albury, who is shooting nearly 50% from the field this season, has gone just 11-of-26 from the field over the last two games combined.
FGCU
Keeshawn Kellman: The 6-foot-8 senior forward has been a dominant big man for the Eagles this season. Kellman is shooting 68.8% from the field this season and has three double-doubles over the last six games, including an 18-point, 14-rebound performance the last time out against Queens.
Queens vs. FGCU Prediction and Pick
Queens gives up points in droves and will face a Florida Gulf Coast Offense that tries to make the post of its possessions while playing at the No. 340 tempo in the nation.
Queens is last in the Atlantic Sun in scoring defense, giving up 82.2 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 46.9% from the field (also worst in the conference). Queens, ranked No. 316 in defensive efficiency, is one of the worst teams defending 2-point shots, ranking No. 351 in KenPom.
In the previous matchup just nine days ago, FGCU shot 53.2% from the field and 40.9% from downtown in a 90-81 victory on the road. FGCU has the No. 1 scoring defense in the ASUN, yielding just 71.2 points per game. The Eagles are worse at defending the perimeter (No. 291 against 3-points shots), but Queens has struggled shooting the rock from downtown, sinking just 34.3% of its triples. FGCU has been good in this spot, going 7-5 as a favorite while Queens has been brutal for backers as an underdog (7-12-1). Take the Eagles.
