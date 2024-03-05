Queens vs. Stetson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ASUN Quarterfinals (Go with the Over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Queens-Stetson.
Queens pulled out a first-round upset in the Atlantic Sun Tournament on Monday, defeating Florida Gulf Coast, 69-63. Do the Royals have another upset in them in the quarterfinals against Stetson?
The Hatters won eight of their final 11 regular-season games, despite dropping the finale to North Florida on Friday, 78-59. Stetson is a small favorite Tuesday night in DeLand Florida as they try to advance to the semifinals. Here’s the best bet for Tuesday’s tournament tilt with a best bet.
Queens vs. Stetson Odds, Spread and Total
Queens vs. Stetson Betting Trends
- Queens is 15-13-2 ATS this season
- Stetson is 15-13 ATS this season
- Queens is 8-12-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Stetson is 7-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 20-10 in Queens games this season
- The OVER is 11-16-1 in Stetson games this season
Queens vs. Stetson How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Edmunds Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Queens record: 14-18
- Stetson record: 19-12
Queens vs. Stetson Key Players to Watch
Queens
AJ McKee: The 6-foot-2 junior guard averages 18.7 points per game to anchor a high-scoring Queens’ offense. In Monday’s first-round upset of FGCU, McKee poured in a team-high 23 points despite going just 7-of-19 from the field and grabbed 6 rebounds.
Stetson
Jalen Blackmon: The 6-foot-3 junior guard is the leading scorer in the ASUN at 21.1 points per game and is shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc this season. Blackmon has scored 20-plus in three consecutive games and is not shy on offense, ranking second in the conference in field goal attempts per game (16.1). Blackmon has been great getting to the free-throw line and making them count, shooting 92.1% from the charity stripe.
Queens vs. Stetson Prediction and Pick
The two clubs split a pair of regular-season contests with each team winning on the other’s home floor. Queens pulled out an 83-75 win on Feb. 22 and Stetson got an 84-66 victory on Jan. 12.
A Queens’ defense that is last in the Atlantic Sun in scoring, giving up over 80 points per game, was able to hold FGCU to 38.1% shooting from beyond the arc and force 16 turnovers in Monday’s win. Don’t count on a duplicate performance from a defense that is last in the conference in opposing field goal percentage and is one of the worst teams in the nation defending 2-point shots (No. 350 per KenPom).
Stetson’s offense is efficient, ranking No. 127 in the nation and top-100 in effective field goal percentage. The Hatters score 35.1% of their points from downtown, which ranks No. 62 in the country. Stetson’s defense is one of the worst in the country, however, and faces a Queens’ offense that is No. 4 in the ASUN in scoring, pouring in over 80 points per game.
Both offenses have the edge in this matchup, making the over the best play for Tuesday’s quarterfinal.
