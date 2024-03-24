Quinnipiac vs. Evansville Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CBI First Round (Trust Bobcats)
By Reed Wallach
It’s the start of CBI Tournament play for both Evansville and Quinnipiac on Sunday.
The two teams enter Daytona Beach in hopes of finding postseason glory, but its the Bobcats who enter as small favorites in this one. Quinipiac will look to keep a lid on the Evansville offense en route to making the next round.
Here’s our full betting preview for this first round tilt.
Evansville vs. Quinnipiac Odds, Spread and Total
Quinnipiac vs. Evansville Betting Trends
- Evansville is 18-14 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Quinnipiac is 18-13-1 ATS this season
- Quinnipiac has gone UNDER in 20 of 32 games this season
Evansville vs. Quinnipiac How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 24th
- Game Time: 5:30 PM EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to Watch (TV): N/A
- Quinnipiac Record: 24-9
- Evansville Record: 16-17
Quinnipiac vs. Evansville Key Players to Watch
Quinnipiac
Matt Balanc: The Bobcats leading scorer at 18 points per game will look to extend his senior season with a strong outing against Evansville. Balanc’s best trait is his ability to get to the free throw line, posting a 31% free throw rate on the year and canning 86% of his free throws.
Evansville
Yacine Toumi: Can the Purple Aces big man unlock Quinipiac’s defense? The French native stands 6’10 and the entire offense flows through him. Averaging 10 points and six rebounds, Evansville will needits senior to show up against a nationally potent Quinnipiac interior defense, 60th in two-point percentage allowed.
Quinnipiac vs. Evansville Prediction and Pick
I see a pretty stark difference between these two teams and am comfortable with laying the points in this one.
The Bobcats are a stout defense, 84th in effective field goal percentage and especially elite on the interior, as mentioned above. With formidable length, the Bobcats are able to run teams off the three-point line and keep teams away from the rim, 93rd in field goal percentage allowed at the cup.
Against Evansville, who is outside the top 200 in effective field goal percentage and doesn’t generate second chances, it’s tough to see the offense finding much success.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats offense should be just fine against Evansville’s compact defense, who allows a high rate of shots from the perimeter (344th in three-point rate allowed) and are gashed from there, 315th in three-point percentage allowed. The Bobcats have plenty of shooting pop, 142nd in 3P% with Balanc and Amarri Tice at 35% on the year.
I’ll lay it with the Bobcats to cover in the CBI opener.
