Quinnipiac vs. Iona Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, March 1 (Bet on Bobcats)
Breaking down the odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Friday's MAAC action between Quinnipiac and Iona.
Quinnipiac was leading the MAAC for all season but is now on a four-game skid which has caused the Bobcats to fall 0.5 game behind Fairfield for the top spot in the conference.
If they want to claim the top spot in the conference tournament, the Bobcats need to get back in the win column tonight when they take on the Iona Gaels.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on the game, including my best bet.
Quinnipiac vs. Iona odds, spread, and total
Quinnipiac vs. Iona betting trends
- Quinnipiac is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 4-1 in Quinnipiac's last five games
- Quinnipiac is 6-13 straight up in its last 19 games vs. Ionwa
- Ionwa is 0-5 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Iona's last six games
- Iona is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games vs. Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac vs. Iona how to watch
- Date: Friday March 1
- Game time: 7pm et
- Venue: Hynes Athletic Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Quinnipiac record: 19-8 (11-5 in MAAC)
- Iona record: 13-14 (8-8 in MAAC)
Quinnipiac vs. Iona key players to watch
Quinnipiac
Matt Balanc: If the Bobcats want to snap out of their losing streak, they need Matt Balanc to bring his "A" game. He's their leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points per game, but is coming off a performance where he shot just 28.6% from the field. If he can bounce back tonight, so can Quinnipiac as a team.
Iona
Iden Tretout: Greg Gordon, Iona's leading scorer, has announced that he's leaving the program for personal reasons which means Idan Tretout, the Gaels' second-leading scorer, needs to step up in a big way. It's going to be tough for the team to replace Gordon's 16.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, but Tretout is going to have to try to do that as best he can.
Quinnipiac vs. Iona prediction and pick
It can't be overstated how much of a loss Greg Gordon is to this Iona team. The Gaels have lost two-straight games to inferior opponents since losing Gordon and they simply don't have the talent to make up for Gordon's production.
The Bobcats have the ability to attack the interior of this Iona defense. The Gaels rank 320th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage so expect Quinnipiac to have a big offensive game in the paint.
I won't hesitate to back the Bobcats as a small underdog in this pivotal MAAC showdown.
Pick: Quinnipiac +2.5
