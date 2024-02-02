Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 2
Breaking down the odds, trends, key players, and best bet to place for Friday's MAAC action between Quinnipiac and Manhattan.
Quinnipiac has been the pride of the MAAC so far this season, going 16-4 overall and 8-1 in conference play.
One of those conference victories came against Manahattan in a 76-59 drumming back on January 7. Now, the two teams will face-off for the second time this season as the 5-13 Jaspers try to find some level of momentum.
I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my best bet.
Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan odds, spread, and total
Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan betting trends
- Quinnipiac is 6-0 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 9-4 in Quinnipiac's last 13 games
- Quinnipiac is 6-1 ATS in its last seven road games
- Manhattan is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games
- Manhattan is 1-10 straight up in its last 11 games
Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan how to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Draddy Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Quinnipiac Record: 16-4 (8-1 in MAAC)
- Manhattan Record: 5-13 (2-7 in MAAC)
Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan key players to watch
Quinnipiac
Paul Otieno: Quinnipac's forward snapped against Manhattan in their previous matchup, dominating the Jaspers down low. He went 10-of-13 from the field for 23 points while adding in nine rebounds, four steals, and two blocks. The Jaspers can't let that happen again if they want any chance of pulling off the upset.
Manhattan
Daniel Rouzan: The Jaspers need to find a way to get the ball into the hands of their sophomore forward, Daniel Rouzan, more often. They did that last game against Niagara and he scored 26 points en route to an overtime victory. He has an impressive field goal percentage of 53.8% on the year so they need to start building their offense around him
Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan prediction and pick
While I think Quinnipiac is the better team and should get the win here, I'm going to take the points with Manhattan at home. The main reason I'm doing so is it's promising to see that the Jaspers finally let Daniel Rouzan cook in their last game, and he proved why their offense should revolve around him. Hr was 52.2% from the field, scoring 26 points and racking up 13 rebounds.
Rouzan is clearly their best player and if they stick to the strategy of letting their offense go through him, the Jaspers are going to have a lot more success in the final stretch of the season.
Quinnipiac is a solid team all around, but the Bobcats' record can be a little bit deceiving. Their shooting numbers have to be a bit of a concern, ranking just 224th in effective field goal percentage. Their eFG% also drops 4.2% when playing on the road.
I'll take the points with the Jaspers in this one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
