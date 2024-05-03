Quinyon Mitchell Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Eagles' Top Pick Has Best Chance Amongst DBs)
The Philadelphia Eagles once again had a top prospect at the NFL Draft fall to them late in the first round. This time, it was Quinyon Mitchell, who has the consensus No. 1 defensive back in the draft, fall to the Eagles at No. 22 overall.
The Toledo product is exactly what the Eagles need. Philadelphia's secondary was its biggest weakness in 2022 and Mitchell, along with their second round pick, Cooper DeJean, will immediately boost that unit.
Can Mitchell make a big enough impact to win Defensive Rookie of the Year? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Quinyon Mitchell Rookie of the Year Odds
Mitchell, along with fellow cornerback Terrion Arnold, are tied for fourth on the odds list to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year at +1100. Dallas Turner (+500), Laiatu Latu (+650), and Jared Verse (+1000) are listed above them as the top three options. That means Mitchell and Arnold have the best odds amongst all rookie defensive backs.
At +1100 odds, Mitchell has an implied probability of 8.33% chance of winning the award. A $100 bet on him to achieve the feat would win someone a profit of $1,100 if he's able to achieve the feat.
Cornerbacks winning the award certainly hasn't been unheard of in recent history. Sauce Gardner won it as a cornerback just two years ago in 2022 and Marson Lattimore won it for the Saints back in 2017.
If any cornerback can win it in 2024, Mitchell makes a ton of sense. The Toledo product can make an immediate impact on an Eagles' secondary that was a glaring issue in 2023.
Mitchell has six career interceptions with Toledo. He also racked up 19 pass deflections in 2022 and 18 in 2023.
