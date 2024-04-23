Quinyon Mitchell vs. Terrion Arnold: Which Cornerback Will Go First in NFL Draft?
2024 NFL Draft odds and preview for who will be the first cornerback selected in the first round, which has been focused around Terrion Anrold and Quinyon Mitchell.
By Reed Wallach
The debate around who will be the first cornerback selected has swirled all cycle with it centered around two key players: Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold.
Mitchell has tested through the roof in the pre-draft cycle, looking to become the second Toledo player to be a first round pick in school history, and is the favorite to be the first cornerback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he is facing a stiff challenge from Alabama’s Terrion Arnold, who has the pedigree NFL teams love.
What’s the latest on this position market?
Let’s get you ready for Thursday’s 2024 NFL Draft here:
2024 NFL Draft Odds: Which Cornerback Will Be Selected First?
- Quinyon Mitchell: -145
- Terrion Arnold: +115
- Cooper DeJean: +2000
- Kool-Aid McKinstry: +3400
- Nate Wiggins: +5000
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: +10000
Will Quinyon Mitchell Be First Cornerback Selected?
Mitchell appeared to be a candidate to go as high as No. 8, but some of that momentum has slowed down due to other options emerging in the top 10.
However, Mitchell has plenty of outs in the first round, including No. 12 to the Denver Broncos, No. 13 to the Las Vegas Raiders and No. 15 Indianapolis Colts.
Mitchell’s testing is through the roof, but is considered to be a more raw prospect, adding questions to if someone will use a high draft pick on him over someone like Terrion Arnold, who has more pedigree after playing at Alabama.
Arnold dazzled at Alabama last season, and while his testing may not stack up to Mitchell, his production on the field does. He has firmly entrenched himself in the teens come Thursday’s NFL Draft, potentially as high as No. 12 to the Broncos but also possible at No. 18.
The two have very similar over/under draft position props as it reflects this market.
Mitchell is listed at 15.5 with a tex on the under (-158), while Arnold is also listed at 15.5, with a slight shade to the over (-122).
This market is tight, but all it takes is one team to decide this one.
