Radford vs. High Point Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big South Quarterfinal (Take the Over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Radford-High Point.
High Point has wrapped up its first regular-season conference championship in eight years. Now, the Panthers are bidding for their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance at the Division I level. The journey starts Friday afternoon, when High Point faces Radford as a double-digit favorite.
High Point cruised in its first two matchups against Radford during the regular season. Can they repeat that performance at the Qubein Center? Here’s the betting breakdown of Friday’s afternoon tilt with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Radford vs. High Point Odds, Spread and Total
Radford vs. High Point Betting Trends
- Radford is 16-14 ATS this season
- High Point is 17-10-2 ATS this season
- Radford is 8-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- High Point is 11-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 19-11 in Radford games this season
- The OVER is 17-12 in High Point games this season
Radford vs. High Point How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 8
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Qubein Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Radford record: 16-16
- High Point record: 24-7
Radford vs. High Point Key Players to Watch
Radford
Justin Archer: The 6-foot-7 junior forward averages 8.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. He has scored in double figures in three of the last six games, including a dominant performance with a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double in Radford’s first-round tournament win over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.
High Point
Kimani Hamilton: One of four double-digit scorers in the Panthers’ lineup, Hamilton averages 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. In the last matchup against Radford, Hamilton poured in 34 points on 13-of-16 shooting. He’s scored 31 points, shooting 10-of-18 from the field, over the last two games with 13 rebounds and 8 assists.
Radford vs. High Point Prediction and Pick
In two double-digit wins (99-74 and 85-71) over Radford this season, High Point’s offense got whatever it wanted. The Panthers were a combined 63-of-131 (48%) from the field and knocked down 20 three-pointers while playing with only 15 turnovers. You can see a similar outcome when the two teams meet on Friday.
High Point is the No. 31 offense in KenPom while playing at a top-100 pace in the nation. The Panthers have a great advantage in this matchup from inside the arc. High Point is No. 52 in the nation in 2-point shooting and will face a Radford defense that struggles to defend 2-point shots (No. 272).
High Point’s up-tempo style of play will work well against Radford, which is No. 272 in turnover percentage and No. 295 in efficiency. On the other side, Radford’s offense is respectable at No. 160 in effective field goal percentage and the Highlanders have the advantage in this game from beyond the arc. High Point is No. 216 in defending the perimeter and Radford is No. 2 in the Big South in 3-point shooting, draining triples at a 36.8% rate. High Point’s defense is No. 255 overall and gives up the most points in the Big South (74.4 per game).
Both teams are also top-4 in the Big South in free-throw shooting. With those offensive edges in this matchup, go over the total.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.