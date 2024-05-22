Is Rafael Nadal Playing in 2024 French Open? (Odds to Win at Roland-Garros)
By Reed Wallach
Rafael Nadal makes his return to Roland-Garros, which has been a Grand Slam dominated by one of the best to ever play professional tennis, in what is likely his final run at the French Open.
Nadal, who has been sidelined by injuries for the past few years, is gearing up for his final fortnight at the French Open in what he has said is his final Grand Slam of his storied career.
The Spainard has a record of 112-3 at Roland-Garros, far and away the best record in history, and will look to make one last run at another Grand Slam, already holding the record for 14 titles.
Here’s Nadal’s odds to win the French Open and the latest news on his health.
Rafael Nadal 2024 French Open Odds
- Rafael Nadal: +1300
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Is Rafael Nadal Playing at 2024 French Open?
Nadal is on track to play in the 2024 French Open, but is far from in form heading into this tournament. Nadal has played in only 11 matches this season, most of which have come on clay, compiling a 7-4 record with zero titles. While he has scored a win over Alex De Minaur, Nadal hasn’t faced much high level competition heading into the French Open next week.
Nadal, who suffered an abdominal tear at Wimbledon and had to withdraw from the semifinals of the 2022 Grand Slam on grass was sidelined for nearly the entire 2023 season with a hip and foot injury.
He has eased his return in what may be his final one on the ATP Tour, but has made a point to be available for this year’s French Open after missing the 2023 edition, won by Novak Djokovic.
Nadal, who had early exits at the Italian Open and Madrid Open, two key clay court tournaments, and is working at at Roland-Garros early ahead of next week’s start of the tournament, but it’s not a certainty he will play.
“He is not going to drag himself down, he remains confident because of his mentality and the way he is. He will not go to Roland Garros to lose in the second round, [he will go] only if he believes he can win the tournament,” Nadal’s Uncle Toni said.
Nadal will draw a lot of attention ahead of what could be his final run on his preferred surface, but his availability is very much in question just a few days away from the start of tennis’ clay Grand Slam.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.