Raiders, Rams Among Favorites to Draft Quarterback Spencer Rattler
2024 NFL Draft odds: Which team will select South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, who may be a candidate to go in the second or third round?
By Reed Wallach
Spencer Rattler transferred from Oklahoma to South Carolina two years ago far away from his lofty standard as a top NFL Draft prospect, but he re-established himself at South Carolina as a next level quarterback.
Rattler won’t hear his name called on Thursday night in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he will be in the mix over the weekend with a big arm and a ton of talent. Currently, there are odds available for which team will select the signal caller, with the Raiders and Rams seen as the most likely.
Below, you’ll find the odds for which team will select Rattler!
2024 NFL Draft Odds: Which Team Will Select Spencer Rattler?
- Las Vegas Raiders: +460
- Los Angeles Rams: +480
- Denver Broncos: +550
- Minnesota Vikings: +850
- Seattle Seahawks: +1000
- New York Giants: +1300
- New Orleans Saints: +1300
- Dallas Cowboys: +1900
- Atlanta Falcons: +2100
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2100
- Miami Dolphins: +2600
- New York Jets: +3100
Can Spencer Rattler Go in Round 2 or 3?
Rattler has continue to climb up boards, seen as closer to a day two prospect than day three in the eyes of some.
While seen as a tier four quarterback in this piece, the need for quarterbacks with the type of arm talent Rattler possess is desirable, which can push him up the draft board.
Rattler is seen as a landing spot for quarterback needy teams, but ones not at the top of the draft with the high likelihood that four of the top five picks are expected to be QBs. This puts the onus on the likes of the Raiders, Broncos and Vikings to be slanted towards the top in this market, who may be looking for a quarterback later in the draft to fill the long term void.
Further, two more teams that stand out are the Rams and Seahawks, who have quarterbacks for 2024, but may need help in the future and can use later picks on a signal caller like Rattler.
