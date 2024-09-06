Rams vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks (Back St. Brown on Opening Weekend)
By Cody Pestino
The Los Angeles Rams travel to Detroit to face the Lions in the first Sunday Night Football game of the season. This matchup is a rematch of the 2023 Wild Card game, where the Lions edged out a 24-23 victory.
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds
- David Montgomery -125
- Kyren Williams -115
- Amon-Ra St. Brown +100
- Jahmyr Gibbs +100
- Sam LaPorta +135
- Cooper Kupp +135
- Puka Nacua +145
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Top Tier Pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown +100
After an All-Pro season, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is poised to pick up where he left off in 2023. In the 2023 playoff matchup against the Rams, St. Brown hauled in 7 catches for 110 yards, giving the Rams defense trouble all game. Last season, he accounted for 60% of the team’s red zone targets, leading to 10 touchdown receptions. He’s expected to continue his elite play in 2024, and bettors should back him to score a touchdown in this primetime game, where he always seems to deliver.
Value Pick: Puka Nacua +145
Bettors seeking value in the anytime touchdown market should consider Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is listed at +145 to score. Nacua excelled in last season's playoff matchup, recording 9 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. He had one of the most productive rookie seasons ever for a wide receiver. With a fully healthy squad and head coach Sean McVay's playbook wide open, the Rams should have plenty of scoring opportunities. Nacua was previously listed as questionable due to a flare-up during camp, which has extended his odds. However, with Nacua confirmed to play, bettors have a chance to capitalize on his longer odds.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
