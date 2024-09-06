Betsided

Rams vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks (Back St. Brown on Opening Weekend)

One of the most exciting playoff games in 2023, will see a rematch in SNF.

By Cody Pestino

Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams travel to Detroit to face the Lions in the first Sunday Night Football game of the season. This matchup is a rematch of the 2023 Wild Card game, where the Lions edged out a 24-23 victory.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds

  • David Montgomery -125
  • Kyren Williams -115
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown +100
  • Jahmyr Gibbs +100
  • Sam LaPorta +135
  • Cooper Kupp +135
  • Puka Nacua +145

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Top Tier Pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown +100

After an All-Pro season, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is poised to pick up where he left off in 2023. In the 2023 playoff matchup against the Rams, St. Brown hauled in 7 catches for 110 yards, giving the Rams defense trouble all game. Last season, he accounted for 60% of the team’s red zone targets, leading to 10 touchdown receptions. He’s expected to continue his elite play in 2024, and bettors should back him to score a touchdown in this primetime game, where he always seems to deliver.

Value Pick: Puka Nacua +145

Bettors seeking value in the anytime touchdown market should consider Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is listed at +145 to score. Nacua excelled in last season's playoff matchup, recording 9 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. He had one of the most productive rookie seasons ever for a wide receiver. With a fully healthy squad and head coach Sean McVay's playbook wide open, the Rams should have plenty of scoring opportunities. Nacua was previously listed as questionable due to a flare-up during camp, which has extended his odds. However, with Nacua confirmed to play, bettors have a chance to capitalize on his longer odds.

