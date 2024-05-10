Rangers Favored to Win Stanley Cup Following Going up 3-0 on Hurricanes
By Reed Wallach
Following back-to-back overtime victories, the New York Rangers have taken a 3-0 series lead on the Carolina Hurricanes.
With New York all but set on the Eastern Conference Finals, the team has shifted to the favorite to be the favorite to win the Stanley Cup. As competitive series continue in the three other postseason series', the Rangers clarity into the next round has been indicated in the odds.
History is very much in New York's favor. Only 4 out of 203 teams have rallied from down 3-0 in a best of seven hockey series, in other words 2%.
Here are the updated Stanley Cup odds as the second round continues, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win 2024 Stanley Cup
- New York Rangers (+320)
- Florida Panthers (+420)
- Dallas Stars (+480)
- Colorado Avalanche (+500)
- Edmonton Oilers (+500)
- Boston Bruins (+1100)
- Vancouver Canucks (+1200)
- Carolina Hurricanes (+2700)
Rangers Favored to Win Stanley Cup
New York has emerged as the front runner to win the Stanley Cup as every other series figures to be arduous.
The Oilers had been the bettng favorite this round, but the team blew a 4-1 lead in Vancouver in Game 1 against the Canucks. Despite not having home ice, the Oilers were a massive favorite to advance out of the first round, and oddsmakers continue to have Connor McDavid and co. favored to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
However, now that the team is behind in the series, the team is less likely to continue advancing, which has shifted the odds in the Blue Shirts favor.
The Western Conference odds continue to condense as there is little separating the Stars and Avalanche, who are tied at one game a piece, each right behind the Oilers odds wise. Meanwhle, the Canucks continue to be overlooked in the latest odds despite leading in its series as the team continues to await further news on starting goalie Thatcher Demko, who has been out with injury suffered in the first round.
The Rangers are favored, and rigthfully so as the team should be able to get past Carolina with little issue and let other teams duke it out for the right to advance, but there isn't much separating all of these teams, indicated in the odds.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.