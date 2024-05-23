Rangers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, May 23
Thursday across the MLB brings the conclusion of a three game interleague series between the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies in sunny Philadelphia. Both games have gone in favor of the home team so far and it’s been hard for them to lose as of late.
Will this be another sweep for the Phils or does Texas have something up their sleeve in the series finale?
Let’s look at what the best side may be for this steamy Thursday afternoon contest in the city of brotherly love.
Rangers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-125)
- Phillies -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +160
- Phillies: -192
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Trends
- Phillies are 21-8 at home this season
- Rangers are 11th across MLB in team batting average, .246
- Phillies are 8-2 against American League opponents
- Rangers hold team ERA of 4.21, 19th in MLB
Rangers vs. Phillies: How To Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 23
- Game Time: 1:05 PM
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): BALLY SPORTS SOUTHWEST, NBC 10 PHILADELPHIA, MLB.TV
- Rangers Record: 24-26
- Phillies Record: 36-14
Rangers vs. Phillies Key Players To Watch
Rangers
Corey Seager: Corey Seager enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. After an average start to the year, Seager has begun to ramp up his offensive efficiency. I’m very intrigued to see how he fares in a good pitching matchup with Zack Wheeler set to go for Philly. Seager has performed well off right-hand pitching, batting .273 with 30 hits, five home runs and 15 RBI this season and will have a prime opportunity to continue Thursday.
Phillies
Bryce Harper: It’s a very dangerous sight to see when Bryce Harper is heating up to his full potential. The veteran first baseman is having a hot stretch with six hits, including a pair of doubles, home runs and 4 RBI across his previous three games. He holds a .280 average (32nd in MLB) with 12 home runs (8th) and 37 RBI (8th) on the season. Numbers like this will definitely catch other team’s attention as the Phillies seek another deep run into October.
Rangers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
There’s a lot going in the right direction for the Phillies as they are a league best 36-14 to open the season. The offense has been clicking on all cylinders as Philadelphia ranks 3rd in hits per game (8.72), 1st in runs per game (5.44) and 2nd in team batting average (.258).
Third baseman Alec Bohm leads this team for individual batting average (.330) as well, 8th best in the MLB. They have taken both games in this series handily and seek a matinee sweep on Thursday.
Zack Wheeler takes the mound for Philadelphia this afternoon, one of the veteran aces of this staff. He’s off to a sound start at 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA. He’s logged a lot of innings already, including four starts that have gone north of seven innings. He’s best known for being a strikeout machine, posting 71 whiffs across all nine starts, tied for seventh amongst all pitchers.
The Rangers have been stuck in neutral so far in 2024. After being crowned the World Series champions last season, there hasn’t been much to hang their hats on yet. They are slipping in the AL West at 24-26, but luckily the division leading Mariners are not running away.
Third baseman Josh Smith is their top player on average (.286) with three multi-hit games in his last five. Texas scores an average of 4.52 runs per game (12th), but that’s not the culprit of their mediocre showing.
Pitching has been a major concern for Texas to this point as their team ERA is 4.21, 19th in the league. The Rangers staff also ranks 25th in walks per nine (3.84). They send Andrew Heaney out on the bump in this game. Heaney has struggled to this point (0-5, 4.43 ERA), allowing 22 earned runs and 7 home runs across his 10 starts.
Against this Phillies lineup that hits for power, disaster could be brewing if Heaney doesn’t have his command in this one.
This is a perfect spot for the Phillies to continue rolling. They’ve won 5 in a row and have been one step ahead of the competition for what feels like weeks. They have a complete roster paired with offensive depth, a solid rotation and a bullpen that continues to progress from where it’s been. The hottest team in baseball should not have any issue putting another W in the win column this afternoon to put a bow on this home stand. Back the Phils with confidence.
Pick: Phillies to WIN
