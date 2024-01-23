Ras Al Khaimah Championship: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions
This week, the DP World Tour presents golf bettors with the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
By Hans Geevers
This week, a talented field of golfers will attempt to win the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
Before I discuss my best bets for the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship let's take a look at the golf course the field will play and the key statistics that I feel are the most important to a golfer's success this week.
Where is the Ras Al Khaimah Championship?
The 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship will be played at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The golf course is a par 72 that measures approximately 7,4210 yards.
Ras Al Khaimah Championship Key Player Statistics
The key player statistics that I am focused on this week are:
- Strokes Gained Off The Tee
- Strokes Gained Approach
- GIR (greens in regulation)
- Strokes Gained Putting
Now, let's shift our focus to my best bets for this week's Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
Ras Al Khaimah Championship Picks
Rasmus Hojgaard Top Five: +260
Rasmus Hojgaard has accumulated four consecutive top 11 finishes on the DP World , including an 11th place result at the 2024 Dubai Invitational two weeks ago..
Hojgaard also checks the box for me when it comes to key player statistics. Hojgaard currently ranks tenth in GIR (greens in regulation-62.50%), fourth in strokes gained putting (1.30), and 11th in overall scoring average (69.25) on the DP World Tour.
In summary, I am backing Rasmus Hojgaard to post a top five finish at odds of +260.
Pablo Larrazabal Top 10: +450
Pablo Larrazabal has accumulated four top 20 finishes in his last seven events played on the DP World Tour, including an impressive fourth place result at last week's 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. In my opinion, Larrazabal's skills are perfect for the golf course the field will play this week.
Haotong Li Top 10: +500
Full disclosure, Haotong Li played rather below average golf on the DP World Tour last year. However, Li appears to have found his golf game again in 2024. Li arrives at this week's event on the heels of two consecutive top 14 finishes on the DP World Tour, including a seventh place result at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
