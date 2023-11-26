Ravens vs. Chargers same-game parlay for Week 12 Sunday Night Football
Breaking down a same-game parlay to bet on for Sunday Night Football in Week 12.
Sunday's action will be capped off with a prime time showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.
If you want to find out the betting odds for the game, as well as my best bet, you can check them out in my full betting preview here.
Since it's Sunday Night Football, let's have some fun tonight and sprinkle on a little same-game parlay. Remember, parlays have a low chance to win, so you may want to bet less than you would on a normal bet. With that being said, let's see what I've cooked up.
I made this same-game parlay over at FanDuel Sportsbook so if you want to tail this exact same ticket, be sure to sign up for an account using the link below. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins!
Place a same-game parlay at FanDuel now!
Same-Game Parlay for Ravens vs. Chargers
- Ravens moneyline
- Lamar Jackson 250+ passing yards
- Justin Herbert UNDER 244.5 passing yards
- Odell Beckham Jr. 3+ receptions
- Gus Edwards anytime touchdown scorer
Ravens moneyline
If you read my betting preview for the game, you know I like the Ravens to win this game. The difference maker is going to be the two defenses. Baltimore's defense is arguably the best in the NFL while the Chargers' is one of the worst. For the sake of the parlay, we're just going to take the Ravens to win outright so we don't need to worry about the spread.
Lamar Jackson 250+ passing yards
Lamar Jackson should be able to torch this Chargers defense through the air. Los Angeles is allowing over 290 yards passing per game this season while also ranking 30th in opponent yards per pass attempt. Their run defense has been fine, so the Ravens would be smart to attack this unit with the arm of Jackson. I'll take him to throw for at least 250 yards.
Justin Herbert UNDER 244.5 passing yards
The opposite is true for Justin Herbert, who has a tough task ahead of him tonight. The Ravens' defense is allowing 0.8 fewer yards per throw than any other team. They're also allowing just 169.7 passing yards per game, the third fewest in the league. The Chargers would be smart to keep the ball on the ground in this one so I'll take the UNDER on Herbert's passing yards total of 244.5.
Odell Beckham Jr. 3+ receptions
Odell Beckham Jr. has seen an increased role in this Ravens offense lately, including seeing seven targets last week against the Bengals, hauling in four of them. With Mark Andrews out of the lineup with an injury, I expect that to result in even more targets for Beckham Jr. If he grabs three today, this leg of the parlay will cash.
Gus Edwards anytime touchdown scorer
Gus Edwards is clearly the goalline back for the Ravens. Heading into today's game, he's third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season with 10. Just to help boost the odds of our parlay a bit, we're going to toss in an Edwards anytime touchdown.
Parlay odds: +1549
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!