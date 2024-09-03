Ravens vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks (Rashee Rice Has Best Value on the Board)
By Cody Pestino
On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL season opener. This game is a rematch of last year's AFC Championship, which ended in a 17-10 victory for the Chiefs.
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
- Derrick Henry -120
- Isiah Pacheco -110
- Travis Kelce +105
- Mark Andrews +160
- Rashee Rice +165
- Xavier Worthy +180
- Zay Flowers +185
Top Tier Pick: Derrick Henry -120
The Baltimore Ravens have struggled to find consistency at running back over the last few years, but that could change with the addition of All-Pro Derrick Henry this offseason.
Henry is one of the NFL's premier goal-line rushers, an area the Ravens could use a spark. Since 2018, Henry has recorded double-digit touchdowns every season, and if he stays healthy, that trend will likely continue. When teams make significant signings, they immediately integrate those players into the offense. A strong performance from Henry would significantly boost the Ravens' offense this season, which is something head coach John Harbaugh will likely fit into his game plan.
Bettors should not be afraid to lay the juice and expect Henry to be heavily utilized near the end zone.
Value Pick: Rashee Rice +165
The leader in red zone targets for the Chiefs in 2023 wasn't Travis Kelce—it was Rashee Rice.
Rice enters this season as the clear number-one receiver for the Cheifs and will play the bulk of his snaps from the slot. He possesses the ideal combination of versatility, athleticism, and playmaking ability that head coach Andy Reid values in his wide receivers. With Marquise Brown sidelined and less depth at running back due to Clyde Edwards-Helaire's absence, the Chiefs are likely to create opportunities for Rice in the red zone.
Bettors can find a Rice TD at +165, which is great value for Patrick Mahomes’ top red-zone target.
Longshot Pick: Justin Watson +500
With Brown out, we'll see a lot of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, but the Chiefs will utilize three receiver sets. While the third receiver is uncertain, history shows that Andy Reid tends to rely on players who are familiar with his system early in the season. This suggests that Justin Watson, who finished third in red-zone targets among Chiefs receivers in 2023, could see significant playing time.
With Mahomes at quarterback, nearly anyone on the roster could find themselves in the end zone. Watson, at +500, might be worth a flier for Thursday night's game.
