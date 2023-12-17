Ravens vs. Jaguars same-game parlay for Week 15 Sunday Night Football
Breaking down the best same-game parlay for you to bet on for the NFL Week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sunday's NFL action will wrap up with a battle between two AFC playoff teams in the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.
With it being Sunday Night Football, let's have a little fun with a Same Game Parlay. Remember, parlays can be tough to win so you may want to wager less than you would on a normal bet.
I made this parlay over at FanDuel Sportsbook so if you want to tail it, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 moneyline wager!
Bet this Same Game Parlay at FanDuel now!
Same Game Parlay for Ravens vs. Jaguars
- Ravens moneyline
- Trevor Lawrence UNDER 225.5 passing yards
- Zay Jones 5+ receptions
- Keaton Mitchell 50+ rushing yards
- Travis Etienne Anytime TD
Ravens moneyline
You can read my full betting preview for the game here, and if you do, you'll find out that I love the Ravens to win and cover this game. With that being said, instead of laying the points, we're just going to take the Ravens' moneyline for the sake of the parlay. That way, all they have to do is win the game for this leg of the parlay to cash, no need to worry about the point spread.
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 225.5 passing yards
The Ravens are allowing just 180.2 passing yards per game this season, which is the fourth fewest in the league. They're also giving up just 4.8 yards per throw, the single-best mark in the NFL. If the Jaguars are smart, they'll try to keep the ball on the ground in this game which will ultimately hurt Lawrence's numbers.
Zay Jones 5+ receptions
No receiver has seen his production go up in Kirk's absence more than Zay Jones, who has hauled in five receptions in each of his last two games while seeing an eye-popping 14 targets against the Browns last week. We can take advantage of his increased usage by tossing him in this parlay to record at least five receptions.
Keaton Mitchell 50+ rushing yards
The Ravens need to stop messing around and start getting the ball in Keaton Mitchell's hand as much as possible. He's averaging a blistering 8.5 yards per carry on 38 rushes this season. He has seen more work of late, getting nine carries in each of their last two games, but he can only keep producing at this high of a level for so long before they make him the clear No. 1 back in this offense.
Travis Etienne Anytime TD
With no Christian Kirk and a tough matchup ahead of them in the Ravens' secondary, I expect the Jaguars to try to keep the ball on the ground in this one. Travis Etienne has recorded a touchdown in each of his last two games, so we're bank on him making it three-straight games with a score in order to boost our parlay.
Parlay odds: +3691
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!