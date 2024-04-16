RBC Heritage Best Prop Bets (Target Tom Kim at Harbour Town)
By Reed Wallach
The PGA Tour descends on Harbour Town this weekend for the RBC Heritage.
While there are plenty of ways to attack betting this event the week after following the Masters, I’m betting a few props in hopes of cashing in on this elevated event. While motivations may be questioned the week after a major, I’m focused on three players set to outperform expectations like Russell Henley, Tom Kim and Matt Fitzpatrick.
RBC Heritage Best Prop Bets
- Russell Henley Top 20 (+115)
- Tom Kim Top Asian (+260)
- Matt FItzpatrick Top English (+130)
Russell Henley Top 20 (+115)
Henley is playing like a top 20 golfer on tour over the last six months, top 20 in strokes gained total over the last six months. While he’s not long off the tee, that’s not as much of a factor at one of the shorter courses on tour at Harbour Town, so I believe that Henley’s well rounded game can shine.
Making putts will be key here as the winner will likely crack double digits, and Henley has gained strokes putting in seven of nine starts since the start of 2024 and has three top fives in that span.
After finishing T38 at the Masters, Henley actually played just fine, gaining strokes in all major facets of his game, but unable to get far enough off the tee to score. I believe we see a well rounded effort here.
Tom Kim Top Asian (+260)
While well off the pace on Sunday, Kim put together a strong Sunday at August to hopefully build up some momentum heading to the RBC. He shot a 66 to finish T30 at the first major of the year and seems to have shaken some of his poor form that included missing the cut at the Texas Open, and back-to-back appearances outside the top 50 that doesn’t even include withdrawing due to an illness at The Players.
Just last year, Kim was lumped together with the top golfers in the sport, but is now well off the pace. While Kim missed the cut last year in his first start after posting a -1 through two rounds, he has slim competition in this particular market.
He is second on the oddsboard in this market behind Si Woo Kim, who hasn’t placed inside the top 30 since 2018 when he finished second.
I think Kim has a high ceiling here and can crush this market.
Matt Fitzpatrick Top English (+130)
The defending champion is placed behind Tommy Fleetwood in this market, who didn’t contend for a win at the Masters but banked a T3 last weekend.
I’m happily going to fade Fleetwood this weekend, who is overpriced in this market following last weekend’s performance. While I’m not sure Fitzpatrick can follow up last year’s run, his ability to putt is going to keep him in the mix.
Fitzpatrick ranks top 20 in strokes gained putting over the last six months and has a more well rounded game that can get him in position to score on this short, but difficult course.
Meanwhile, Fleetwood shook off a bad run of form this past weekend, but I’m not buying the hype. He is 44th in strokes gained total over the last 25 rounds (six months) and is over-inflated after the T3 result.
Fitzpatrick is way more consistent and should be the favorite.
