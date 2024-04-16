RBC Heritage Hole in One Odds and History (Will There Be a Hole in One at Harbour Town Golf Links?)
RBC Heritage prop bets: Will there be a hole-in-one at Harbour Town this weekend? We analyze the odds?
By Reed Wallach
The RBC Heritage takes place this weekend at Harbour Town Golf Links and everyone is wondering if the pro golfers will be able to follow up Patrick Cantlay's gem last year when he sunk an ace on hole No. 16.
There are odds on if a player will make a hole-in-one come this weekend, with the odds shaded against it despite a fairly high frequency in recent memory, including the past three years. Cantlay made an ace this past year, but Corey Conners did the year prior and Denny McCarthy before that.
Let's break down the odds for this year's event and see if its worthwhile to back a golfer to make a hole-in-one.
RBC Heritage Hole-in-One Odds
The odds are slated against a hole-in-one, but I believe there can be some value in taking a stab on it.
Yes, the par-3's at Harbour Town are all long, each over 190 yards on the par-71 track, but we have seen players reach the cup with ease with three in a row.
There have been 11 aces at hole No. 7 dating back to 1990, and that's not factoring in the gettable, which Cantlay found the bottom of last year. This is the most gettable of all the par-3's, and I think we see another golfer make one there again.
History says it's less likely than not that there is an ace, but with the development of the PGA Tour and preference to give the players the best chance to put up low scores, I think we see one at some point, especially at these long of odds.
