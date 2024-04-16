RBC Heritage Picks and Predictions: Back Jason Day at Harbour Town
By Reed Wallach
As the PGA Tour quickly shifts from August National and the Masters to Harbour Town Golf Links and the elevated event of the RBC Heritage, pinpointing golfer psyche is going to be crucial.
Some golfs may be off their respective game after pouring it into competing at the Masters just last week and may struggle, but with the elevated event, many are still here to compete around the big event. However, I’m focused on two outrights down the board in Jason Day and Tom Kim while also keying in on Russell Henley to put together a strong showing.
RBC Heritage Best Bets
- Russell Henley Top 20 (+115)
- Tom Kim Top Asian (+260)
- Jason Day (+5000)
Russell Henley Top 20 (+115)
Henley is playing like a top 20 golfer on tour over the last six months, top 20 in strokes gained total over the last six months. While he’s not long off the tee, that’s not as much of a factor at one of the shorter courses on tour at Harbour Town, so I believe that Henley’s well rounded game can shine.
Making putts will be key here as the winner will likely crack double digits, and Henley has gained strokes putting in seven of nine starts since the start of 2024 and has three top fives in that span.
After finishing T38 at the Masters, Henley actually played just fine, gaining strokes in all major facets of his game, but unable to get far enough off the tee to score. I believe we see a well rounded effort here.
Tom Kim Top Asian (+260)
While well off the pace on Sunday, Kim put together a strong Sunday at August to hopefully build up some momentum heading to the RBC.
He shot a 66 to finish T30 at the first major of the year and seems to have shaken some of his poor form that included missing the cut at the Texas Open, and back-to-back appearances outside the top 50 that doesn’t even include withdrawing due to an illness at The Players.
Just last year, Kim was lumped together with the top golfers in the sport, but is now well off the pace. While Kim missed the cut last year in his first start after posting a -1 through two rounds, he has slim competition in this particular market.
He is second on the oddsboard in this market behind Si Woo Kim, who hasn’t placed inside the top 30 since 2018 when he finished second.
I think Kim has a high ceiling here and can crush this market.
Jason Day Outright (+5000)
Day is my outright flier for this week at a big number. While some golfers take the week off after a major, the elevated event status has drawn a ton a loaded group of players.
In events after Majors dating back to 2016, Dayhas recorded five top 20 finishes in nine events with an average finishing position of 28.3.
The Aussie has battled injuries for the past few years, but does look healthy on tour this season, 31st in strokes gained tee-to-green, with elite numbers, ranking sixth in SG:around the green and 10th in SG:short game over the last six months.
Day can get hot with his putter, which is massive at Harbour Town which has small greens, but is scorable if you’re able to put it on in regulation. Day is 26th in SG:putting over the last three months (27 rounds).
While Day got off to a slow start at the Masters, he recorded a 69 on Sunday to finish T30, he has been inside the T40 in six of nine events since the calendar turned to 2024. Overall, Day’s ability to scramble and avoid blow up holes will be key with his elite short game and humming putter (he has gained strokes putting in six straight tournaments).
I envision Day can outperform this price when other golfers may be recovering from the week prior.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.