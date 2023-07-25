Reds vs. Brewers prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 25 (How to bet over/under)
It's a battle between the Brewers ace and the team's inability to hit lefty pitching on Tuesday night.
By Reed Wallach
The battle for the top of the NL Central continues with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds meeting in Milwaukee for the second of three games on Tuesday.
Milwaukee will start former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in hopes of extending its division lead to two-and-a-half games against the upstart Reds, who counter with Andrew Abbott, a left handed starter.
The Brewers struggle against lefties, how will that impact this matchup?
Here are the odds:
Reds vs. Brewers odds, run line and total
Reds vs. Brewers prediction and pick
Burnes' strikeout numbers are down below double digits per nine innings, but he has been far better at generating soft contact, allowing a National League low six hits per nine.
That'll be a problem for the Reds, but I do expect its starter can hold up against the Brewers lineup.
Milwaukee has been terrible against southpaws this season, posting the second worst batting average and third worst OPS against lefty pitchers all season.
The rookie Abbott may be pitching ahead of his expectations, but he has proven to be a quality arm with a future in the Reds' rotation.
Abbott has a 2.10 ERA that is supported by a 4.07 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP), which may be pushing this moneyline further towards the Milwaukee side, but I believe that a stepback will come against a team that is capable of hitting lefty pitchers, not the Brewers.
Burnes comes in in good form, he has a 1.33 ERA in four July starts, but I believe Abbott is up to the task. I'll target the under as my favorite bet in this pivotal NL Central matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.