Rhode Island vs. Dayton Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 20
By Reed Wallach
Arguably the best team in the Atlantic 10 this season, Dayton, hosts Rhode Island in Saturday afternoon action.
The Flyers are bolstered by a disciplined defense and a electrifying offense, will it do enough to cover a double digit point spread on Saturday afternoon at home? We got you covered with our betting preview for this A-10 matchup.
Dayton vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread and Total
Rhode Island vs. Dayton Betting Trends
- Rhode Island has gone OVER in 11 of 16 games this season
- Rhode Island is 4-6 against the spread (ATS) this season as an underdog
- Dayton is 8-7-1 ATS this season
Dayton vs. Rhode Island How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 20th
- Game Time: 12:30 PM EST
- Venue: UD Arena
- How to Watch (TV): USA
- Rhode Island Record: 9-8
- Dayton Record: 14-2
Rhode Island vs. Dayton Key Players to Watch
Rhode Island
Jaden House: House has acclimated nicely to a big role with URI from High Point, averaging 14 points per game while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. He'll face a disciplined Dayton defense, but we've seen House cook at times, scoring 29 points at UMass last weekend.
Dayton
DaRon Holmes: The front runner for A10 Player of the Year, Holmes has been dominant this season, averaing more than 19 points per game with seven rebounds and more than two blocks. Holmes has been great in the past as well, but this is his most efficient season, shooting more than two three's per game this year and is shooting nearly 44%.
Rhode Island vs. Dayton Prediction and Pick
Rhode Island has been an OVER team this season, but I believe that this matchup sets up for an under because of the pace at which Dayton plays.
The Flyers are bottom 10 in the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, and Rhode Island checks in outside the top 300 in turnover percentage on both sids of the ball. Dayton doesn't turn the opponents over much either, outside the top 300 on defense, but the team does a good job of a limiting free throws to opponnets, third lowest FTA/FGA allowed on the year.
Rhode Island's offense is a tough watch. The team is incredibly physical and is top 50 in free throw rate despite shooting only 62% from the free throw line. However, Dayton's stout defense will make points hard to come by for Rhode Island.
Meanwhile, Dayton should dictate the pace on Saturday afternoon, comfortable playing games in the 60's in terms of possessions. While Rhode Island may force the issue with its own fouling, Dayton has scored 72 or fewer in four straight.
I think this game is a bit of a slog with ineffective offense from Rhode Island being the story, give me the under.
Track Reed's bets here!