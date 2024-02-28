Rhode Island vs. VCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 28 (VCU Pulls Away)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Rhode Island-VCU.
Archie Miller’s second season at Rhode Island started hot with a 3-0 beginning to conference play, but the Rams have hit a slide since, dropping nine of its last 11 games. Rhode Island is on a four-game losing streak heading into Wednesday’s road tilt against VCU.
VCU has gone on a different path. Following an 0-2 start to league action, these Rams have won 10 their last 12 games. After a dreadful road performance against UMass (74-52 loss), VCU bounced back against Saint Joseph’s with a 73-69 win on Sunday.
Can VCU win with margin as double-digit favorites Wednesday night?
Here’s the betting preview of the A-10 action with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Rhode Island vs. VCU Odds, Spread and Total
Rhode Island vs. VCU Betting Trends
- Rhode Island is 11-15 ATS this season
- VCU is 15-10-2 ATS this season
- Rhode Island is 7-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- VCU is 11-7-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 16-10 in Rhode Island games this season
- The OVER is 12-15 in VCU games this season
Rhode Island vs. VCU How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Rhode Island record: 11-16 (5-9 A-10)
- VCU record: 18-9 (10-4 A-10)
Rhode Island vs. VCU Key Players to Watch
Rhode Island
Brandon Weston: Rhode Island has had a different leading scorer in five of its last six games but Weston has done it twice. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard is averaging just 5.9 points per game this season, but has scored in double figures three times over the last half-dozen contests. He had 12 points and six rebounds in Sunday’s blowout loss to La Salle.
VCU
Toibu Lawal: VCU is top-50 in the nation in bench minutes and the Rams’ depth has been a problem for teams this season. Lawal, who averages 19.1 minutes off the bench, is VCU’s leading rebounder (5.9) and averages 7.6 points a night. The sophomore forward recorded his fourth double-double of the season in Sunday’s win over Saint Joseph’s (16 points, 10 rebounds) and has grabbed double-digit boards in two of the last three contests.
Rhode Island vs. VCU Prediction and Pick
Rhode Island is one of the best A-10 teams to the over (16-10) this season, but it has little to do with offense outside of 3-point shooting. Rhode Island’s defense is No. 278 in efficiency, per KenPom, and ranks No. 305 in effective field goal percentage.
VCU’s offense struggles with turnovers, but Rhode Island is No. 354 in forcing them. The big difference in this matchup comes from beyond the arc. VCU is No. 63 in 3-point shooting and Rhode Island is abysmal in defending shots from downtown (No. 313). On the other side, VCU smothers the perimeter (No. 15 against 3s) to counter Rhode Island’s perimeter prowess.
Only 31.4% of Rhode Island’s field goal attempts come from triples (No. 304) as the Rams shoot just 18.1 per game (last in the A-10). If they try to get the ball inside it’ll be a problem against a VCU defense that is No. 31 in defending shots from 2-point range. Rhode Island is also one of the worst teams in the nation in free-throw shooting (No. 353).
Rhode Island hasn’t beaten a conference opponent with a winning record in A-10 play since Jan. 13. That streak doesn’t end on Wednesday as VCU’s defense sets the tone and its offense pulls away against a Rhode Island defense that has allowed 86.1 points per game in its last six road affairs.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.