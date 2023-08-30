Rice vs. Texas Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
The Big 12 favorites get the 2023 season started with a tune-up game against an in-state foe with a big name transfer at quarterback.
By Reed Wallach
Texas enters this season as one of the most hyped programs in the entire country, and its evident in the team's Week 1 point spread against Rice.
The Longhorns return star quarterback Quinn Ewers as well as the entire offensive line while adding to its talented roster, landing the likes of Georgia transfer receiver AD Mitchell in the transfer portal. The team is the clear betting favorite to win the Big 12, but first will like to play itself into College Football Playoff form against a lowly opponent like Rice.
The Owls are moving up to the AAC this season, but are still looking to figure out its long term direction under head coach Mike Bloomgren, the team is 18-39 since he took over in 2018. However, Rice landed former USC, Georgia and West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels as he finally looks for a home in Houston.
Here's our take on the Week 1 matchup in Austin, Texas.
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
Rice vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Texas vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Texas went 8-4 against the spread (ATS) last season
- Texas went 3-0 ATS in non conference games last season
- Rice went 7-5 ATS last season
- Rice went OVER in eight of 12 games last season
Rice vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept .2
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rice Record:
- Texas Record:
Rice vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Rice
JT Daniels: Many are familiar with the often traveled Daniels, who hasn't been able to find a true home in college football. He'll look to jump start a Rice offense that was right around the national average last season in terms of EPA/Play (78th). Daniels will have the top two receivers returning in Luke McCaffrey and Cedric Patterson III.
Texas
Quinn Ewers: The pieces are in place for the Longhorns to make a College Football Playoff run, but Ewers must take the next step as a passer. Mitchell is in from Georgia and the team has a future NFL wide receiver in Xavier Worthy back, among others. However, Texas lacked a downfield passing attack last season, 106th in explosive pass rate last season. The Longhorns must be consistent week-to-week and avoid lulls in the passing game in order to contend at the highest levle.
Rice vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
If you are looking for more Week 1 betting insight, find out how I'm handling the changing clock in college football and a few early week bets here
Texas has a big game on deck against Alabama on the road and I wonder what the incentive is for the Longhorns to push the pace in this one and cover a five touchdown spread. While the team has an overwhelming talent, the team may not have the incentive to cover this big of a number against a Rice team that showcased a decent floor last season on offense and could be improved in 2023.
If there was a weak part of the Texas defense last season, it was the secondary, which was outside the top 80 in explosive pass rate.
Rice will hope that the team can be more consistent with the veteran Daniels under center after being boom-or-bust in 2022. The Owls were top 50 in explosive pass rate last season but were not great down-to-down passing the ball. With two receivers back and three offensive linemen returning, the hope is that the offense looks more complete this season.
There's no question that the Longhorns will score with a ton of returning production and a Rice defense that was 111th in EPA/Play last season, but I do wonder if head coach Steve Sarkisian takes his foot off the gas in this one early.
Texas should win big, but the safer bet is on the over, in my opinion.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!