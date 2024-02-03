Rob Gronkowski Kick of Destiny: Win a Share of $10 Million!
By Joe Summers
We're a week away from the big game and FanDuel Sportsbook has a special way for you to win a share of $10 million with a special exclusive promo!
Your part is simple: pick whether or not Rob Gronkowski will make his field goal kick of destiny during the game and if you're right, you'll get a share of $10 million from FanDuel.
Here's how to get started:
FanDuel Sportsbook Rob Gronkowski Kick of Destiny Promo
If you sign up for FanDuel and pick whether or not Rob Gronkowski will make his field goal during the big game, you'll get a share of $10 million if you're correct!
Follow these easy steps to get your shot at $10 million:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location
3. Pick if Rob Gronkowski will make or miss his kick
That's it! If you correctly pick the result of the kick, you'll receive a share of $10 million in bonus bets from FanDuel.
Gronkowski missed last year, though he seems determined to right the ship with this kick.
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting have access to this exclusive offer and it won't last - sign up for FanDuel now and join the fun!
How to Bet on Football at FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel has a variety of ways to bet on the final football game of the season, though this offer only requires a simple pick of whether or not Gronk will make his kick.
Outside of that, you can bet on the moneyline or spread, player props, parlays, totals and more!
You'll love the user-friendly interface, exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in all year long.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.