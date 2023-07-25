Rockies vs. Nationals prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 25 (Nats Bats in the Fast Lane)
The Washington Nationals lost a high-scoring game with the Rockies yesterday, but today they could be coming out ahead in a shootout.
By Josh Yourish
Yesterday was a classic Colorado Rockies game, it just wasn’t in Colorado. The Rockies took down the Washington Nationals in DC, 10-6 behind some incredible production from the bottom of their order. Colorado is 40-60 while the Nats are 41-59 after that loss.
For the second game of this three-game set the Rockies will go for a series win with Austin Gomber on the mound. Gomber is 8-8 in 20 starts with a 6.18 ERA and will be opposed by 5-5 Trevor Williams. Williams has a 4.38 ERA in his 20 starts this season.
Despite winning the opening game of this series, he Rockies are underdogs in Game 2 with a lefty on the mound. Let’s take a look at the odds.
Rockies vs. Nationals odds, run line and total
Rockies vs. Nationals prediction and pick
The 41-win Washington Nationals don’t have a ton of strengths, but hitting left-handed pitching is one of them. Lane Thomas is a huge reason why with his 1.071 OPS against lefties in 125 at-bats with eight home runs and 10 doubles. Behind Thomas, the Nationals are fourth in OPS against left-handed pitching, tied with the Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays at .780 and slightly ahead of the Dodgers.
Just this month against lefties, Washington has been even better with a team OPS of .858 and just a 19.6% strikeout rate. There will be a ton of balls in play because Gomber only has 68 strikeouts in his 102.0 innings pitched this year. He’s also allowed 22 home runs in 20 starts, so Lane Thomas to hit a home run at +475 is something I’ve already bet.
I don’t trust Trevor Williams much at all, but I’m betting on the Nats to get such a lead that Williams is able to pound the strike zone and feel comfortable pitching with a lead. I love Washington in this one so I’ll take the Nats to not just win, but to win big.
