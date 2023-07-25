Rockies vs. Nationals prediction and odds for Wednesday, July 26 (Washington Will Bounce Back)
Washington has been hitting the ball well behind CJ Abrams this month and they have to hope their offense can give their pitching staff some run support, becuase they've struggled on that side of the ball.
By Josh Yourish
We have an early start on a Wednesday down in Washington DC as the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies wrap up their three-game series on a getaway day. Next up the Rockies will head home to face Oakland and the Nationals will head to New York for four games against the Mets.
Before that they’ll wrap up this series with Peter Lambert and Jake Irvin on the mound. Lambert is 2-1 with a 5.49 ERA in 16 appearances this year. This will be Lambert’s third start. Irvin has made 14 starts and is 3-5 with a 4.87 ERA. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. on the East Coast, so let’s not waste any more time and get right into the odds.
Rockies vs. Nationals odds, run line and total
Rockies vs. Nationals prediction and pick
This game kind of just comes down to what have you done for me lately. Let’s just take a look at the offense for both teams. In July the Nationals are top 10 in runs scored and in OPS while the Rockies are well outside the top 20 in both categories. Colorado doesn’t have much offensive firepower at all, and it’s been even worse this month. The Nationals have seen things start to click this month for some of their young players, like CJ Abrams who has an OPS up around 1.000 in July.
In terms of the pitching matchup, neither starter is very reliable, but Jake Irvin has at least been a starter all season long. Lambert has made his only two starts of the season this month and while those went well he didn’t go deep into the outing either time. That means it’ll be up to the Colorado bullpen and they are 25th in bullpen ERA this year. The Nationals are 29th, so they’ll hope for length from Irvin too.
Both bullpens are terrible and both starting pitchers are going to be unreliable, so I’ll just take the what have you done for me lately approach and back the Nats and their young lineup. That lineup is the best unit of any in this game, so give me Washington moneyline.
