Rory McIlroy is obvious bet to make to win BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy is looking to win the BMW PGA Championship for the second time.
The PGA Tour is starting a fresh new season while the DP World Tour (formally known as the European Tour), gets ready for their final stretch.
This week's marquee event in golf is the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship. It's designated as the Tour's premier event and features some of the best golfers in the world, including Rory McIlroy.
Odds to win BMA PGA Championship
Bet on Rory McIlroy to win PGA Championship
I don't often like to bet on the favorite at a golf event, but I think Rory is the obvious choice to make at +700.
Yes, Viktor Hovland is the other obvious choice after winning two straight events, including the Tour Championship, but he hasn't golfed in three weeks so it could be a big ask for him to come out firing and win a third straight event.
The other golfers at the top of the odds list don't hold a candle to the top two names.
Jon Rahm has finished outside of the top 20 in his last three starts. Tommy Fleetwood has never performed well at this event. Matt Fitzpatrick doesn't have the ball striking he had in 2022. Shane Lowry, the defending champ, has had an off year, and Tyrrell Hatton is coming off a missed cut.
You can find a flaw in everyone's game except for McIlroy's.
He has always performed well when he's played at Wentworth Club. He won the event in 2014, and then has finished of 2nd, 9th, and 2nd in his last three times competing here. Not only that, but he played in last week's Irish Open, so he should be well poised to play his best this week.
I'll back him at +700 to get the job done and win the event for the second time.
