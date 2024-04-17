Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Kevin Gausman's Struggles Continue)
By Reed Wallach
Wednesday's are typically the end of a handful of series across Major League Baseball as teams get ready for the next series ahead of the weekend.
With that in mind, is there betting value across the betting board on the diamond? One player in particular I'm fading is Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, who has shown incredibly poor form to start the year. Will it continue against the elite New York Yankees?
I have an opinion on every game on the slate, including the double-header between the Royals and White Sox, get them below!
Giants vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants (-110)
The Giants are the more talented team without question and can offset the idea of a “getaway” game with its far more potent lineup, especially against left-handed pitching. The Marlins will start southpaw Trevor Rogers, giving the Giants a leg up on the lowly home team.
Twins vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins (-120)
Pablo Lopez had Cy Young aspirations heading into the year but hasn’t had the results early, pitching to a 4.86 ERA through three starts. However, he is still generating a high strikeout rate and isn’t getting crushed by hard contact, per MLB Statcast, posting an xERA of 3.55.
I believe Lopez turns it up and navigates a road win against the Orioles.
Pirates vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets (-140)
The Mets are on a roll, winners of nine of the last 12 games after an 0-5 start to the year, and I think it will keep on Wednesday against the Pirates as the Buccos bullpen struggles to keep up with the surging Mets lineup. The Pirates pen has been taxed all week in Flushing and the New York lineup is top 10 in OPS after a dismal start to the year.
Rangers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tigers (-140)
Tarik Skubal has lived up to the expectation so far as a Cy Young contender, pitching to a 2.08 ERA with an xERA of 1.58, generating soft contact often with a 22% hard hit percentage. Against a Rangers team with some pop, I believe we get another gem from Skubal, who has been able to avoid blow-ups by allowing soft contact.
Braves vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros (+120)
Are the Astros going to turn it around? The offense remains elite but the pitching staff hasn’t held up just yet. A 6-13 record is an eyesore for the perennial World Series contenders, but the lineup is still second in batting average. I need to take the home underdog.
Royals vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick Game 1
Pick: Royals (-190)
The Royals continue to outperform expectations relative to the preseason and should make quick work of the White Sox.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees (-110)
Kevin Gausman continues to be a grave concern for the Blue Jays rotation, posting an 11.57 ERA with only nine-and-a-third innings pitched in three starts. He is getting crushed by hard contact and the veteran right-hander is bottom 20 percentile in terms of run value on all of his pitches.
Enter the Yankees lineup that is fourth in on-base percentage this season and will start a quality arm in Marcus Stroman.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers (-255)
When in doubt, avoid fading the Dodgers.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cardinals (-150)
The A’s don’t do much right, and hitting lefties isn’t one of them. The team is hitting .200 as a group against southpaws, which the Cardinals will start in Steven Matz.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks (-125)
The D-Backs crush lefties, which the team will face in Jordan Wicks of the Cubs (5.68 ERA). Arizona is third in OPS against southpaws, I need to fade the road weary Cubbies.
Reds vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds (+115)
After the Mariners took the first two games from Cincinnati, I’ll take the Reds as underdogs with left hander Andrew Abbot on the mound. The Mariners lineup continues to be a concern, seventh lowest OPS with a .213 batting average. I think Cincy leaves town with a win.
Royals vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick Game 2
Pick: Royals (-160)
I’ll continue to fade the White Sox, who are 2-14 on the year, but are being priced as a semi competitive roster.
Rockies vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rockies (+185)
This is a big price for Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez to cover and I’ll take a shot with Colorado. Sanchez puts himself in trouble often with a 10% walk rate.
Angels vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Angels (+105)
Reid Detmers has been outstanding for the Angels, posting a 1.04 ERA across more than 17 innings pitched. I don’t fancy the Halos lineup all that much, but Detmers has been one of the best pitchers in baseball so far, I’ll ride the Hothand
Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians (+115)
This game figures to be closer to a toss up. I’ll note that the Guardians are on the road, but are top 10 in OPS and have a noted bullpen edge, enough for me to be interested in an underdog bet.
