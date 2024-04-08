Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Mariners Take Down Blue Jays)
By Reed Wallach
It's Monday, but that's not slowing down Major League Baseball, we have a loaded slate on the diamond.
Both the Mariners and Blue Jays are off to slow starts, but one will get on track as the two start a weekday series on Monday in Toronto. Find out how I view this matchup with Luis Castillo slated to start for Seattle and Jose Berrios for Toronto as well as every game on the big league slate!
White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians (-225)
The Guardians continue to smash expectations this season, out to a 7-2 start, and now return home to face the lowly White Sox, who stand just 1-8 on the year.
Cleveland is rightfully a big favorite, the hosts should take care of business.
Marlins vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees (-150)
While Jesus Luzardo brings some serious firepower on the mound for the Marlins, we are getting a cheap price on a far superior Yankees lineup at home. Nestor Cortes should round into form against a limited Marlins lineup and the Bronx Bombers should score a win.
Brewers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds (-110)
Two NL Central contenders meet on Monday night, and I’ll side with the hosts in the Reds.
Last season, the Reds were 11th in batting average against left-handed pitching and 13th in OPS, which can lead to some positive results against Brewers southpaw Aaron Ashby.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati will turn to promising young starter Graham Ashcraft, who looked on point in his first start this season but did allow two home runs.
Tigers vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tigers (+105)
Mitch Keller has been hyper-concerning this season for the Buccos. He has an ERA of 6.54 through two starts and his velocity continues to be down relative to his strong 2023.
The Tigers have been off to a good start this season, but the hitting is still lagging, hitting .209 as a unit. Can the team get on track against a struggling Keller? I’ll bet on it.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners (+100)
The Blue Jays can’t be trusted. The team will start Jose Berrios, who has struggled limiting home runs since arriving in Toronto and is backed by the worst bullpen in the big leagues this season at 5.46.
The team will face a Mariners team that is starting its top arm in Luis Castillo on Monday night as the team hopes to find its stride.
Both teams have had nightmare starts from the plate, each bottom six in the bigs in OPS, but I’m more confident in the Mariners' pitching staff to get the team on track.
Mets vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves (-200)
The Mets have been the worst-hitting team in baseball to start the year in terms of OPS, I don’t envision the team getting on track against the Braves, who are tops in the same metric.
Dodgers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers (-135)
Los Angeles at a cheap moneyline is always an attractive option, especially against a Minnesota team that looks to be a middle-of-the-pack offense without its ace on the mound.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cardinals (-110)
Miles Mikloas takes the ball on Monday for the Cardinals, who have been competitive to start the year. The team will face Spencer Turnbull, who shined in his first start for the Phillies, tossing five shutout innings, but profiles as a back-of-the-rotation arm for the NL East contenders.
I’ll take some regression hitting him and for the veteran to get the Cards a home win.
Astros vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers (+120)
While Framber Valdez is elite, the Rangers are far too talented to be home underdogs.
Houston has had success against lefties, the team was second in the bigs in OPS against southpaws last season, but Texas wasn’t far behind in fourth.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks (-185)
Zac Gallen has made six starts at Coors Field and has pitched to a 2.43 ERA. He has been stellar to start the year with a 0.82 ERA through two starts and the Diamondbacks should be able to take care of business against the lowly Rockies.
Rays vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays (-145)
The Angels have been able to crush the ball over the fence, but isn’t reliable to hang with a competent Rays offense. The Halos are hitting just .214 as a unit this season and will face Zach Eflin, who should round into form after a poor opening day start.
Cubs vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres (-135)
The Cubs continue to impress this season, but heading out west to face Yu Darvish and the Padres is a tough task. I’ll take San Diego at a cheap price as Darvish looks ripe to have a bounceback 2024.
Nationals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants (-220)
San Francisco is set to be a Wild Card contender all season and despite the late signing Blake Snell looks ready for another strong season following his Cy Young in 2023. Take the Giants with confidence.
