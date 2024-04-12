Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Yamamoto Set to Excel vs. Padres)
By Reed Wallach
Weekend series’ are starting across the diamond and baseball teams look to find their early season form.
Baseball fans will be staying up late on the east coast to watch Dodgers vs. Padres, a rematch from the two teams meeting in Seoul last month, where standout rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a hyper-concerning first start. Can he rebound in his second crack at the Padres and get the team back on track?
Here’s a bet on each team straight up on Friday’s baseball card.
Pirates vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates (+140)
The Pirates are crushing left-handed pitching this season, sixth in OPS against southpaws, while the Phillies check in 17th to start the year.
It’s a small sample size, but this is impactful with a pair of lefties taking the mound with the Pirates set to start Bailey Falter against his former club while the Phillies counter with Carlos Sanchez.
Twins vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins (+105)
Pablo Lopez has had a slow start to the season, but his elite control is still in place, he has a sub-3% walk rate to start the year. While Tarik Skubal figures to be in the Cy Young discussion this season, Detroit is still bottom five in OPS despite the gaudy record.
Giants vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rays (-110)
Both offenses are off to a concerning start, but I’ll trust the home team to win a projected coin flip.
Brewers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers (-105)
Flame-throwing Freddy Peralta can keep down this potent Orioles lineup, and I like fading Tyler Wells, who has an xERA of 6.52 vs. an ERA of 4.76 through his first few starts.
Rockies vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rockies (+200)
Kevin Gausman has had a concerning start to the season, and while the Rockies are a bottom-dwelling club, I can’t trust him to lay -250.
The veteran righty is allowing an xSLG of .787 with an ERA of 9.53! I need to see some positive signs before backing him.
Braves vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves (-190)
It’s been a slow start for Max Fried, pitching to an 18.00 ERA, but this is a massive mismatch at the plate, the Braves are tops in batting average while the Marlins have the second lowest.
Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angles (-105)
Reid Detmers has shined early and the Red Sox lineup has some concerns (20th in batting average), so I’ll take a stab at the better pitcher.
Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Guardians (+125)
The Yankees are loaded, 10-3 to start the year, but the Guardians are one of the best stories of the early part of the season, 9-3. Clarke Schmidt is more than capable, but I’ll side with the home underdog to show up on Friday night.
Royals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets (-125)
Did the Mets turn a corner? New York has won four of six after a slow first few games, and now return home with Luis Severino on the mound. While Sevvy may not give a ton of length, the Mets lineup will get a crack at former starter Michael Wacha, who has been running hot in terms of strikeouts, but has allowed a ton of hard contact (40.7%).
Reds vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: White Sox (+145)
The White Sox are a bad team, no denying that, but I can’t justify the Reds laying this number with the team’s concerning pitching unit.
Rangers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros (-135)
The Astros got worked by the Royals earlier this week, but I’ll back the team to get back on track against Dane Dunning and the Rangers. Dunning has pitched to a 4.15 ERA, but has an xERA of 6.86.
Nationals vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics (-135)
In a battle of poor teams, I’ll trust Paul Blackburn, who hasn’t allowed a run in two starts this season across 13 innings.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks (-135)
The D-Backs are third in OPS against left-handed pitching this season, and I expect the team to jump on Steven Matz early and nab a home win.
Cubs vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mariners (-125)
The Cubs stay out west against a Mariners team that will hope young right-hander Bryce Miller can continue his strong start to the season. He is in the 92nd percentile in whiff percentage and 72nd percentile in k-rate. While the Mariners lineup struggles against lefties, which the team will face in Cubbies’ starter Jordan Wicks, I believe the home team deserves the nod at home.
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers (-200)
Yamamoto didn’t get out of the first inning in his first start against the Padres in Seoul, allowing five earned runs, but since has pitched two flawless starts, five innings no runs allowed in both.
I think that continues on Friday with the best team in baseball. I’d lay it or stay away.
