Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Astros Avoid Sweep vs. Yankees)
Breaking down the best moneyline bet to place for all 15 MLB games set to take place on Easter Sunday.
There's no better way to spend a Sunday now that the MLB season is in full swing than to sit back and bet on some baseball, so that's exactly what we're going to do today.
All 30 teams are in action today which means there are 15 games set to take place. Some other websites may give you picks for a handful of them, but not us at BetSided. Here, I'm going to give you my best moneyline bet for every single game. Let's dive into it.
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Braves -130
It's a battle of lefties today between Chris Sale and Ranger Suarez which could be bad news for the Phillies. The Braves smashed lefties in 2023, leading Major League Baseball with an OPS of .870 vs. southpaws.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Orioles -152
The Orioles have the pitching advantage in this one with Tyler Wells taking the mound. He had a 3.64 ERA last season and should take another step forward in 2024. Meanwhile, Reid Detmers of the Angels took a step in the wrong direction and will try to bounce back from a 2023 campaign where he sported a 4.48 ERA. Baltimore was won by a combined score of 24-7 in the first two games and I expect a similar result today.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays -118
Kevin Gausman will make his season debut today and he'll face a bullpen day by the Rays which should work nicely in Toronto's favor. I need to see more from the Rays before I bet them on bullpen days, especially when they have to face an elite pitcher like Gausman.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mets -134
The Mets got their offense going yesterday but failed to have any level of quality pitching. Today, they should be in a good spot if their bats can continue to be strong. They'll face Colin Rea of the Brewers who had a 4.55 ERA last season. it's time for the Mets to get a win before the calendar turns to April.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Pirates +110
The Marlins struggled to hit lefites in the second half of 2023 sporting a .690 OPS against southpaws during that stretch. Now, they'll face a lefty in Bailey Falter of the Pirates. Pittsburgh's offense has come to life in the early part of the season, scoring at least six runs in each of their three games against the Marlins. If that keeps up, they're going to be a great underdog bet today.
Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Red -168
Nick Martinez will get his first start for the Reds today after two underrated seasons for the San Diego Padres which saw him sport a 3.47 ERA in 2022 and a 3.43 ERA last season. The Reds' offense has got off to a hot start, sporting an .895 OPS through their first two games.
Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Twins -126
Brady Singer gets the start for the Royals and he was horrific last season, sporting an ERA of 5.52 in 29 starts. That should make the Twins a no-brainer bet today.
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Astros -122
It's time for the Astros to get a win and they should be able to do it against Clarke Schmidt, who had a 4.64 ERA in 32 starts last season. J.P. France will get his second season off on the right foot after rocking a 3.83 ERA in his rookie campaign.
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: White Sox +120
Don't let Jack Flaherty's strong Spring Training fool you, this pitcher had a 4.99 ERA last season including a 6.75 ERA after being acquired by the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline. Until I can see that he can return to the form he was in back in 2021, I have no interest in betting a team that's starting him as significant road favorites.
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rangers -142
The Cubs have got off to a rough start to their season offensively, rocking a batting average of just .177 through their first two starts. The Rangers should be bigger favorites than they already are.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians -116
Cleveland's offense has got off to a hot start, rocking a .927 OPS through the first few days of the season. They shouldn't have much of a challenge against Paul Blackburn today, who is nothing but a below average pitcher.
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -200
The Diamondbacks are big favorites and for good reason. Only the Braves have a better OPS than the Diamondbacks through the first few days of the 2024 campaign. Arizona is rocking a .374 batting average and a 1.050 OPS. They're not exactly a team I feel like betting against right now.
San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Giants +112
Michael King will get the start for the Padres after giving up three earned runs in 3.1 innings against the Dodgers in the Korea series. That is bad news for him as he'll have to face a Giants' offense that has started the season hot, scoring a combined 21 runs in their first three games.
Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mariners -152
Remember Bryce Miller? He's fun to watch and he should have a great outing against a Boston Red Sox offense that has looked disappointing at best to start the 2024 season. There's no reason the Mariners should lose this one at home.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -178
The Cardinals have a .152 batting average and a .416 OPS through the first few days of the season, both are the worst marks in the Majors. They better hope Steven Matz has a strong start tonight or they have no hope in keeping it close with the Dodgers.
