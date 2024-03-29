Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Back Jays, Mariners and More)
Predicting the winner of every MLB game on Friday, March 29 using the latest betting odds.
By Peter Dewey
Major League Baseball is back, and the day after Opening Day we have 10 games, including two make-up games, to dive into.
This season, here at BetSided team we are going to cover the MLB in a bunch of different ways with league-wide stories, and one of those happens to be picking the winner of every game.
Betting on baseball run lines is tough, so why not make it easier and simply take the moneyline? I'm attempting to do that for tonight's action:
Looking to bet on Major League Baseball today? FanDuel Sportsbook a great welcome offer for new users where they will be eligible to earn $200 in bonus bets if they sign up with the link below, wager $5 and their bet wins!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Brewers -105
I'm siding with the Brewers and ace Freddy Peralta here after these teams were rained out on Thursday. Peralta was great last season, posting a 3.86 ERA across 30 starts. He should get the best of the Mets, who are starting Jose Quintana.
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Braves -125
This is more of a play on Atlanta's offense late in the game since both starters are elite (Spencer Strider and Zack Wheeler).
It is worth noting that Strider pitched 26 innings against the Phillies last season, allowing just six total runs.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays +100
Toronto dominated the Rays on Opening Day, and I think the team has the starting pitching advantage here as an underdog with Chris Bassitt on the mound against Aaron Civale.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Marlins -130
A.J. Puk makes his first start of the season for the Marlins against veteran lefty Martin Perez. Pittsburgh won the opener, but I don't love Perez (4.45 ERA last season) against a Marlins team that was second in MLB in batting average against lefties last season.
Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mariners -162
The Mariners and All-Star George Kirby have a major pitching advantage against Nick Pivetta, who has posted an ERA over 4.00 in three straight seasons.
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Astros -135
Cristian Javier has dominated the New York Yankees in his career, posting a 2.45 ERA across five outings.
Meanwhile, Carlos Rodon was shaky last season, and New York needed a late comeback -- and a game-saving throw from Juan Soto -- to win on Thursday. The 'Stros even the series tonight.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians -135
The A's were shut out on Opening Day, and this is just too low of a price not to fade them.
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -238
Arizona won 16-1 yesterday. This is a no-brainer with another strong starter in Merril Kelly on the mound.
San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Padres -155
This may be a buy-low spot on Joe Musgrove, who struggled against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season opener.
Last season, the Padres starter had a 3.05 ERA, his third straight season with a 3.18 ERA or lower. San Diego was able to beat the Giants’ ace – Logan Webb – on Thursday, so I don’t mind taking the team with the pitching advantage tonight.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -230
The Dodgers won 7-1 on Thursday, and now they trot out one of their best young arms -- Bobby Miller (3.76 ERA as a rookie) -- against Zack Thompson, who had a 4.48 ERA in 2023.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.