Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Back Yankees as Rare Underdogs)
It's the Saturday of a holiday weekend which means it's time to drink a couple of soda pops, toss on some baseball, and place a few bets.
No matter what game you want to bet on today, I have a pick locked in for you that I'm going to break down in this article. Action will kick-off at 1:10 pm et when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers. Things will wrap up tonight when the Miami Marlins play the Arizona Diamondbacks starting at 10:10 pm et.
Let's get into my pick for each game.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Blue Jays vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers -102
Reese Olson of the Tigers having an 0-5 record despite sporting a 2.16 ERA simply can't continue. It's only a matter of time before he gets a win and I think it can come today against the sputtering offense of the Blue Jays.
Giants vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants +108
Not only do the Giants have the better offense this season in terms of OPS, but Jordan Hicks gets the start for them on Saturday and he has a strong 4-1 record with a 2.38 ERA. This game should be a pick'em, so I'll take the Giants at plus-money.
Rangers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -130
If you're going to bet on the Rangers, stick to it being a bet on the first five innings. They have the worst bullpen in the Majors right now, ranking dead last in bullpen ERA at 5.05. If you bet on the Twins, your bet is going to be alive until the final pitch is thrown.
Orioles vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -176
Even if Erick Fedde (3.10 ERA) throws a gem for the White Sox, I can't trust their offense, the worst in the Majors, to outscore the Orioles. I'll back Baltimore once again.
Braves vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -158
A lot of people have been rightfully hyping up the Pirates' pitching this season, but I'm cautious to bet on them until their offense wakes up. They're 25th in the Majors in OPS at .667, which isn't going to get it done against a team like the Braves.
Mariners vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Nationals +148
The Mariners are the better team in this matchup, but the Nationals are worth the bet as this big of underdogs at home. Trevor Williams (2.35 ERA) gets the start for them so if their offense can produce a few runs, they're going to be in this game.
Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +120
Even if they're playing a team as bad as the Athletics, I simply can't bet on the Astros as favorites when Spencer Arrighetti is on the mound. He has a disgustingly bad 7.16 ERA on the season.
Royals vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals +100
The Royals are for real. They rank inside the top 10 in virtually every single metric and now they have Brady Singer (2.70 ERA) on the mound to take on Aaron Civale (5.92 ERA). They're a no-brainer of a bet as underdogs.
Brewers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -142
Not only is Nick Pivetta (3.04 ERA) on the mound for the Red Sox, but their bullpen has been one of the best in baseball this season. I'll back them at home today against the Brewers.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs -104
I'm a fan of Miles Mikolas, but he's been disappointing this season, to say the least. The Cubs have a significant pitching advantage in this game with Jameson Taillon (2.20 ERA) on the mound against Mikolas (5.77 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -162
I will be staying away from betting on the Reds until their offense wakes up this season. They rank dead last in batting average at .215.
Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -235
The Phillies rank fourth in the Majors this season in OPS. They're simply too much for a team like the Rockies to handle.
Guardians vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels +112
I may have picked a bad time to bet on the Guardians to regress considering they're 9-1 in their last 10 games, but I'm going to continue to do it today. They're just 11th in the Majors in OPS, just one spot above the Angels, yet Los Angeles is a home underdog.
Yankees vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees -104
The Yankees got it going on right now. They lead the Majors in OPS and they're second in bullpen ERA. I don't know if there's a team in baseball I'd bet on against New York right now.
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -184
I will continue to refrain from betting on the Marlins until they show me something offensively. They're second last in the Majors in OPS at .639.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
