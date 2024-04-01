Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet Diamondbacks to Hand Yankees First Loss)
The first full week of the MLB season is upon us and we have a great slate of games set to take place today as team's begin their second series of the 2024 campaign. All but two teams are in action on Monday with the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers the only teams with the day off. They'll start their interleague series against each other tomorrow.
There are even some afternoon games for us to watch and bet on today including a showdown between the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox, which is set to begin at 2:10 pm et.
In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to win all 14 games today. Let's dive right into it.
Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Braves -270
Both of these teams have picked up right where they left the 2023 season. The Braves are already second in the Majors in OPS (.961) and the White Sox can't seem to get a hit, rocking a batting average of .182 and an OPS of .592. The Braves are big favorites for a reason.
Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cubs -225
Shota Imanaga will be making his MLB debut. He had a 2.66 ERA in 24 games in Japan in 2023 but seemed to struggle in Spring Training with the Cubs, allowing eight earned runs in 12.2 innings pitched. Still, I think he has enough to shut down a lackluster Rockies lineup.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Nationals -118
Mackenzie Gore will look to take another step forward in his second full year in the Majors after sporting a 4.42 ERA in 27 starts last season. The Nationals' offense was better than you may have expected in their first series, ranking 14th in OPS at .769 heading into the first full week of action. I think they can get the job done at home.
Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Royals +132
I'm going to take a shot on the underdog Royals today with Michael Wacha on the mound. He had an underrated 2023 with the Padres, sporting a 3.22 ERA and a 14-4 overall record. Let's see if he can keep that up with the Royals against a hot Orioles offense.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Marlins -116
The Angels offense was one of the few offense that was worse than the Marlins' in each team's first series. They have a batting average of just 1.89 through the first few games. Today, they'll face Max Meyer who didn't give up a single run in 7.0 innings pitched in Spring Training.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Reds +138
It's been a fantastic start for the Reds, who lead the Majors with an OPS of .977 heading into the first full week of the season. If their offense can continue to bat .327, they're going to be an auto-bet any time they're an underdog, especially against a Phillies team that disappointed against the Braves.
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rays -122
I don't trust Dane Dunning, who gets the start for the Rangers today. He had a 3.70 ERA last season but a 4.27 FIP and a 1.263 WHIP. We could see some regression from him in 2024 and he has a tough matchup ahead of him in the Rays. I'll back Tampa Bay as a slight home favorite.
Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Tigers +116
The Mets' offense got off to a rough start to the season, sporting a .202 batting average in their opening series against the Brewers. I'll take a shot on the Tigers as underdogs who we could see huge improvement from in 2024.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Astros -148
I personally don't trust Bowden Francis, who will be making his first start for the Blue Jays today. He pitched 36.1 innings for them as a reliever last season sporting an impressive 1.73 ERA, but can he translate success as a reliever to success as a start? Time will tell but I won't be betting on him in his opening start.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Moneyline Pick
Pick: Guardians -108
There's no question the Guardians have the pitching advantage in this one with Triston McKenzie going up against Emerson Hancock and if the first weekend of games is any indication, they have the offensive advantage as well. The Mariners batted just .178 against the Red Sox in their first series of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Padres -104
No team was worse offensively than the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. They batted just .173 against the Dodgers with an OPS of .498. Both of those rank last in the Majors so far this season, which makes the Padres a bet I'll make without hesitation.
New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks +106
The Yankees may have swept their opening series, but an OPS of .796 comes in at just 10th in the Majors through the first weekend and well behind the Diamondbacks who posted an ERA of .954 against the Rockies. I'll back Arizona as a home underdog.
Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Athletics +118
These two teams rank 22nd and 23rd in OPS after the first weekend of games but the Red Sox are going with Tanner Houck today, who had a 5.01 ERA in 21 starts last season. That's enough for me to want to back the A's as home underdog.
San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Giants +172
I don't know if I can trust James Paxton, who will be getting the start for the Dodgers. He had a 4.50 ERA and a 4.68 FIP for the Boston Red Sox last season and he has a tough matchup today against a stout Giants offense. I'll take a shot on San Francisco as an underdog.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.