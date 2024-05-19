Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet on Padres on Sunday Night Baseball)
Get ready for some Sunday MLB action!
As always, we have a 15-game slate on Sunday as teams across the Majors wrap up their weekend series. Things will start off with an interleague matchup between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 pm et.
The action will wrap up with today's Sunday Night Baseball matchup which is a National League showdown between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give you my pick for every single game. Let's dive into it.
The odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Red Sox vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -120
The Red Sox have had the better offense this season, ranking inside the top 10 in the Majors in OPS at .715. The Cardinals have struggled a bit, posting an OPS of .671. With Nick Pivetta (3.48 ERA) getting the start for Boston, I'll back the Red Sox as slight favorites.
Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mariners +130
George Kirby got off to a rough start to his season but has rounded back into form in recent start. He has a tough matchup ahead of him today in Corbin Burnes, but I think there's some value on the Mariners as +130 underdogs.
Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Nationals +195
Trevor Williams has been lights out for the Nationals this season. He has a 4-0 record with a 1.94 ERA. Is that level of play sustainable for him? We'll find out when he takes on Aaron Nola and the Phillies. I'll take a shot on his strong play continuing with the Nats at almost 2-1 underdogs.
White Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
- White Sox +260
This might be a hot take, but I don't think any team with a competent pitcher on the mound should be this big of an underdog in an MLB game. There's significant variance in professional baseball and Chris Flexen is a solid enough pitcher to sprinkle on Chicago and hope for the best.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rays -108
There's no world in which I'm going to back the Blue Jays in a near pick'em spot with Alek Manoah on the mound. I need to see him improve and show some consistency before I'll be ready to put any type of faith in him.
Mets vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -142
I can't get behind the Marlins at this price until their offense improves. They have the second-worst OPS in baseball right now at .637. They need to wake up for their season is going to be over before they know it.
Twins vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins +102
The Guardians aren't nearly as good as their 29-17 record indicates. They rank 10th in OPS this season, just only slightly behind the Twins who come in at 14th. I'm going to bet on regression for Cleveland until the foreseeable future.
Brewers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers +110
The Astros shouldn't be favored with Spencer Arrighetti on the mound. He has a 1-4 record with a 7.52 ERA so far this season and now he has to take on a Brewers team that ranks third in the Majors in OPS at .762.
Athletics vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +145
I can't believe I'm writing this, but I think the Athletics may be undervalued in the betting market. Are they a good team? Absolutely not. Are they as bad as the betting odds seem to indicate? I don't think so. I'll take a shot on them as +145 underdogs with JP Sears (3.96 ERA) on the mound.
Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs -125
The Pirates are exciting and have built a solid rotation, but they rank 28th in the Majors in OPS. Until their offense wakes up, I have no desire to back them against Jameson Taillon and his 1.61 ERA.
Angels vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels +130
Both the pitching matchup and the offense matchup are largely a wash today. Jose Soriano (3.72 ERA) will take on Michael Lorenzen (3.75 ERA) and the Rangers' OPS sits at .707, only slightly above the Angels at .704.
This game is much more of a coin flip than the odds indicate. I'll back the Angels as underdogs.
Rockies vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants -198
I have no faith in the Rockies with Dakota Hudson on the mound, who has a 1-6 record and a 6.13 ERA on the season. I'll back the Jordan Hicks (2.44 ERA) and the Giants.
Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -170
Not enough people are talking about how bad the Reds' offense has been this season. Only the White Sox have a worse batting average than the Reds and they're 26th in OPS. I won't hesitate to lay the big number on the Dodgers.
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers +136
The Diamondbacks have struggled a bit this season and with Jordan Montgomery (4.76 ERA) on the mound, there's some value on the Tigers as underdogs in Arizona.
Padres vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres +102
The Braves come in seventh in OPS at .735 but the Padres are right behind them in eighth at .718. Since both offenses are a wash, I'll back the Padres as underdogs with Yu Darvish (2.43 ERA) on the mound against Bryce Elder (4.79 ERA).
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
