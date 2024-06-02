Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet on Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball)
The MLB season marches on and we have a full slate of action to watch and bet on this Sunday.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to break down my pick for every single game set for today's action. The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros start today's slate at 1:05 pm et and then tonight's edition of Sunday Night Baseball is a National League showdown between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies.
Let's dive into it.
Twins vs. Astros prediction and pick
- Pick: Twins +116
The Astros are starting Hunter Brown (6.39 ERA) on the mound today which automatically makes me want to bet against them as favorites. I'd much rather bet on the Twins as underdogs with Simeon Woods Richardson (2.70 ERA) on the mound.
Athletics vs. Braves prediction and pick
- Pick: Braves -240
It's always tough to back the Athletics but it's especially true today with Luis Medina making his 2024 debut against the stout Atlanta Braves offense. Backing the Braves is the only option in this one.
Rays vs. Orioles prediction and pick
- Pick: Orioles -138
The Rays' offense has quietly been one of the worst units in the Majors this season, coming into today's game with an OPS of .660, which ranks 26th in MLB. Things won't get easier when they face Cole Irvin (2.84 ERA) of the Orioles.
Tigers vs. Red Sox prediction and pick
- Pick: Red Sox -138
The Tigers' offense has been stumbling of late and now rank 21st in the Majors in OPS. Now's not the time to back Detroit when the Tigers are on the road against an underrated Red Sox squad. I'll back Boston as a home favorite.
Pirates vs. Blue Jays prediction and pick
- Pick: Blue Jays -162
The Blue Jays' offense is finally starting to heat up and now they get to face Quinn Priester of the Pirates with his 0-4 record and 4.33 ERA. I'll back the Jays as home favorites to start to get out of the slump.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets prediction and pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -118
I'm staying far away from betting on the Mets for the time being and today is no different. Not only do the Diamondbacks have the better offense this season, but they could have a big day against Jose Quintana (5.06 ERA).
Rangers vs. Marlins prediction and pick
- Pick: Rangers -130
There's no denying the Rangers have their fair share of red flags, including the worst bullpen in MLB, but the Marlins offense is atrocious and today they're starting Trevor Rogers who has got off to a rough start to his 2024 campaign with a 5.65 ERA. I'll back the Rangers.
Nationals vs. Guardians prediction and pick
- Pick: Nationals +128
The Guardians aren't nearly as good as their record indicates, ranking outside the top 10 in the Majors in most offensive metrics. With Carlos Carrasco (5.16 ERA) on the mound for them today, it could be a great opportunity to bet the Nationals as underdogs.
White Sox vs. Brewers prediction and pick
- Pick: Brewers-320
I don't know if you have any interest in laying -320 juice on a baseball game, but I doubt you have any interest in betting on the White Sox either. They're dead last in virtually every single offense metric you can find.
Padres vs. Royals prediction and pick
- Pick: Royals -132
It's time to put some respect on the Kansas City Royals. They're a top 10 offense and their pitching has been out of this world. Fade them at your peril.
Reds vs. Cubs prediction and pick
- Pick: Cubs -116
Nobody is talking about how the Reds are batting just .218 on the season, the second worst mark in the Majors. I feel good backing the Cubs with Ben Brown (2.72 ERA) on the mound.
Yankees vs. Giants prediction and pick
- Pick: Yankees -152
Blake Snell gets the start for the Giants and he's still trying to find his groove in 2024. He has an unbelievable ERA of 10.42 on the season. It's best to bet against the Giants whenever he starts for the new future.
Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction and pick
- Pick: Dodgers -290
Austin Gomber has had some solid starts for the Rockies this year but that still doesn't make me want to back them against the flawless Dodgers.
Angels vs. Mariners prediction and pick
- Pick: Angels +176
The Mariners certainly have the pitching advantage in this game with Luis Castillo on the mound, but they're OPS of just .664 on the season gives the Angels some betting value at their hefty odds. Take a shot on Los Angeles as an underdog.
Cardinals vs. Phillies prediction and pick
- Pick: Phillies -142
I have no interest betting against the Phillies, whose red-hot offense ranks fourth in the Majors in OPS. Back them to down the Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball.
