Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Giants Win on Sunday Night Baseball)
We have a full slate of MLB games ahead of us on Sunday, starting at 1:35 pm et and wrapping up with a Sunday Night Baseball showdown between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies.
If you're looking for bets for today's games, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my pick for every single game. Let's dive into it.
Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Tigers +105
Tarik Skubal has been lights out this season, sporting a 4-0 record with a 1.72 ERA. Any time the Tigers are set as underdogs with Skubal on the mound, they're going to be worth a bet.
Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rockies +130
The Pirates' offense has been rough to watch this season, ranking 27th in OPS heading into today's game. They won't get much help with their pitching today with Bailey Falter on the mound with his 4.22 ERA.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Washington Nationals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Nationals -110
Alek Manoah will be making his first MLB start for the season and there's zero chance I'll back the Blue Jays at pick'em odds with him on the mound. He was downright horrific last season with a 5.87 ERA across 19 starts.
New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mets +100
The Rays' offense has had ton of issues this season, ranking 22nd in the Majors in OPS. They're going to struggle once again when they take on Luis Severino (2.31 ERA). I'll back the Mets as underdogs.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians -135
I have no interest in backing with Angels with Griffin Canning on the mound. He has a 1-3 record and a 7.45 ERA heading into today's game. The Guardians are 12th in the Majors in OPS, ahead of the Angels who come in at 16th.
Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rangers -125
The Rangers enter the game ranking 10th in the Majors in OPS at .721 and now they get to face Daniel Lynch of the Royals, who'll be making his first start of the season. Give me Texas as a slight road favorite in Kansas City.
Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Red Sox +143
Cooper Criswell (1.65 ERA) gets the start for the Red Sox today, making them a strong underdog pick at their current odds. They also have one of the most underrated offenses in baseball right now, ranking ninth in OPS.
Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mariners +115
Hunter Brown has been abysmal for the Astros this season, sporting an 0-4 record and a 9.78 ERA. There is no world in which they should be this big of a favorite against Bryce Miller (2.04 ERA) and the Seattle Mariners.
Chicago White Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cardinals -160
The Cardinals are dead last in the Majors in both batting average (.209) and OPS (.592). I'm staying far away from betting on them until they can right the ship.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Brewers -125
The Milwaukee Brewers have the second best offense in baseball this season with an OPS of .754 ahead of today's game against the Cubs. They're going to be tough to beat this afternoon with Freddy Peralta (3.21 ERA) on the mound.
Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Athletics -130
Sixto Sanchez and his 8.36 ERA will get the start for the Miami Marlins tonight and their offense, which ranks 29th in OPS, won't give him much help. This is one of the few situations the Athletics should be set as even bigger favorites than they already are.
San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Padres -105
The Diamondbacks offense is just 14th in the Majors in OPS so far this season, well behind the Padres who come in at seventh. They'll find their stride at some point, but this isn't the time to back Arizona with your money.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Orioles +100
The Reds offense has had a ton of issues, ranking 26th in the Majors in OPS while also striking out on 26.8% of their plate appearances. Now they face a Baltimore Orioles team that's third in OPS heading into today's game. I'll back the underdog O's.
Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dodgers +118
The Dodgers' offense has been unsurprisingly the best in the Majors. They have a .275 batting average along with an .807 OPS, both lead all teams. I'll back them as home underdogs against Max Fried, has has a 4.02 ERA on the seaosn.
San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Giants -115
Taijuan Walker had a brutal first start of the season, giving up six earned runs in 6.1 innings. I'll back the Giants to get to him tonight and get the win on Sunday Night Baseball.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
