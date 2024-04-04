Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Marlins won't get their first win of 2024)
Giving you the best bet to place for all six MLB games set to take place today.
As we all know, Thursday is travel day in Major League Baseball which means the slate of games is typically smaller than other days of the week. Tonight, we have six games set to take place across the Majors, including a double-header between the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets, with the first game set to take place at 12:10pm et.
If you're looking for some picks for today's games, I have you covered. I'm going to break down which side I'm backing in all six matchups. Let's dive into it.
Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets Moneyline Pick for Game 1
- Pick: Tigers +118
The Mets have gotten off to a disastrous start to the season and are batting just .188 through their first handful of games. Now they'll turn to Adrian Houser to get the start tonight and he had a 4.12 ERA last season and a 5.25 ERA in Spring Training. Yikes.
Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets Moneyline Pick for Game 2
- Pick: Tigers +102
For the same reasons stated above, I'll fade the Mets until their offense wakes up this season. The Tigers will be rolling with Matt Manning in this one, who should provide New York with plenty of issues as the Mets' offensive struggles continue.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Pirates -130
Martin Perez was the much better pitcher in his first start, whereas Josiah Gray gave up seven earned runs, including two dingers, in 4.0 innings pitched in his debut. The better pitcher and the better offense make the Pirates a no-brainer bet in this one.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Twins -154
Pablo Lopez of the Twins had a stellar first start, allowing just four hits and one earned run in 7.0 innings. I'll trust him at home against Tanner Bibee and the Guardians.
Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cardinals -148
We have to stay far away from the Marlins until further notice. They're 28th in the Majors in OPS at .559 so far this season and are still seeking their first win today. I don't think they'll find it against Lance Lynn and the Cardinals.
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Royals -174
The White Sox offense has been atrocious so far this season, sporting an OPS of just .573 through their first handful of games. Mike Soroka was bad in his first start as well and if he has another rough performance today, the Royals are going to run away with the win.
