Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Phillies Set for Road Win)
By Reed Wallach
Wednesday's baseball slate has plenty of action, starting early in the afternoon with a doubleheader and going through the night with an AL West battle between the Mariners and Astros.
The big news is out west, as the Phillies look to continue on its torrid start to the season with a favorable matchup against the San Francisco Giants. Can Philadelphia keep it moving and build on its lead in the NL East?
Here's our bet for that game as well as every Major League Baseball game on the Wednesday card.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Pirates vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick Game 1
- Pick: Pirates (+125)
The rainout Tuesday gives us an early start Wednesday between two bright young stars.
In a battle of two promising young pitchers, I’ll fade the AL Cy Young favorite Skubal, who has started to show some signs of vulnerability. He has struggled to avoid contact this month, seeing his ERA spike from 2.05 to 3.09 this month compared to April.
I’ll back rookie Jared Jones to continue his fine play, 3.05 ERA, and limit a mediocre Tigers lineup.
Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cardinals (+100)
The Cardinals have erased a slow start to the year, now only one game under .500 behind a lineup that is top 10 in OPS in May.
The lineup is humming and it looks to take care of a struggling Reds team, which now finds itself seven games below .500, with the second-worst OPS this month.
I’ll ride the hot bats of St. Louis.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks (+110)
Ryne Nelson has been incredibly unlucky this season, posting an ERA of 6.03, but his xERA is far better at 4.94. He is struggling to strikeout batters this season, 17%, but the Rangers offense may not make him pay, 23rd in OPS this month.
Phillies vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies (-125)
Philadelphia is fifth in the big leagues in OPS against left-handed pitching, which sets up nicely against Kyle Harrison, who has struggled to avoid barrels (14th percentile) and hard contact (20th percentile).
I think the Phillies bats hum on Wednesday and the team avenges an extra innings loss on Tuesday.
Pirates vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick Game 2
- Pick: Tigers (+120)
Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Tigers, who has already looked like one of the best in the big leagues in a few short starts, 2.25 ERA while striking out nearly 34% of batters in three starts. However, the Pirates bullpen is among the worst in the bigs and the Tigers bolster a top 10 unit.
Skenes is incredible, but I can’t back the Buccos at this price.
Marlins vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres (-175)
Yu Darvish is enjoying a rejuvenated season, posting a 3.04 ERA in 10 starts with an elite pitch mix that features a 90th-percentile pitch run value.
The Friars should have little issue getting past a lowly Marlins offense that is bottom three in the big leagues in OPS.
Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets (+105)
The Dodgers starting rotation has questions, and James Paxton is chief among them.
The former All-Star is walking as many batters as he is striking them out but only has a 3.49 ERA. However, regression is coming for the left-hander, who has an xERA of 5.48.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox (+155)
Corbin Burnes looks like a Cy Young favorite at this point in the season, but I’ll go with the underdog Red Sox to keep up with the Orioles on Wednesday.
Kutter Crawford has been able to limit hard contact all season (82nd percentile) with elite movement on his fastball (93rd percentile in pitch run value), and can keep this game close enough to justify this underdog price.
Athletics vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rays (-185)
Tampa Bay’s starter on Wednesday, Ryan Pepiot, should have little issue moving through an Athletics lineup. He has a nasty fastball that is chief amongst his xBA of .199 and a whiff percentage of 32%.
The Rays take care of business on Wednesday.
Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves (-160)
The Braves are at a cheap price on Wednesday, mainly due to the fact that the team is starting Spencer Schwellenbach, one of the team's top pitching prospects, for his big-league debut.
However, Atlanta is a top-10 bullpen and is top 10 in OPS against left-handed pitching, so I’m not that concerned as the team faces southpaw MacKenzie Gore of the Nationals on Wednesday.
There are questions on the Braves side, but not enough to fade them at home.
Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs (-135)
I’ll trust NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner – and NL Cy Young candidate! – Shota Imanaga to navigate the Brewers lineup and guide the Cubbies to victory on Wednesday.
Milwaukee’s lineup has been potent this season, but the team does struggle against lefties, 21st in OPS against southpaws, setting up for a plus matchup for the Cubs.
Royals vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals (+110)
I’ll back Seth Lugo, who has been pitching like an AL Cy Young contener, as an underdog against the Twins.
Lugo has an ERA of 1.74 while posting a 5% walk rate and an elite hard hit percentage (37%).
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: White Sox (+145)
Alek Manoah is back in the big leagues and has some decent numbers in his four starts this season, posting a 3.97 ERA, but his walk rate remains high at 8% with an xERA of 4.26.
The White Sox have a poor lineup, but I will back the big underdog price tag against a Blue Jays team that continues to hit at a below-average clip.
Guardians vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Guardians (-150)
Cleveland is the second best hitting team against lefty pitching in the big leagues, so I have little doubt the team can tee off against Ty Blach of the Rockies at the hitter friendly Coors Field.
Yankees vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees (-190)
The Yankees have gotten insane production from rookie Luis Gil, who has a 2.11 ERA while striking out 31% of batters. I’ll back him as a road favorite for the surging Yanks.
Astros vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros (-105)
Justin Verlander isn’t his Cy Young self after starting the year on the shelf at his age 41 seasons, but he has done an excellent job of limiting hard contact (92nd percentile).
Against a Mariners team that is bottom 10 in OPS, I believe we see Verlander put together a strong effort and get the win in Seattle.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.