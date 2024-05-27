Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Royals Continue Ascent to Top of American League)
By Reed Wallach
The Memorial Day Major League Baseball slate doesn’t feature all 30 teams in action, but it does have plenty of high-powered matchups, including a battle of a pair of AL Central contenders in the Royals and Twins.
Kansas City has been the biggest surprise in the big leagues this season and continues to be priced way below its record as it heads to Minnesota to face the Twins. Can KC continue to smash its low ceiling and pick up another underdog victory?
Here’s our play on that game as well as the whole Major League Baseball slate on Monday, May 27th!
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox (+135)
The Orioles lineup bolsters a ton of firepower, but Cooper Criswell should be up to the task.
The third year pro has an 2.86 ERA while limiting his walk rate to a career best 5%.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox lineup remains top half of the big leagues in terms of OPS against left-handed pitching, which the team will face on Monday in Cole Irvin. Irvin has a 3.15 ERA, but is striking out only 16% of batters and has an xERA of 4.05 this season.
Royals vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals (+140)
Kansas City continues to be mispriced in the market, 34-20 straight up this season and underdogs in 32 games (16-16 overall). The team has won eight of 10 games and faces a Twins team that has dropped six of the last 10 games and is 28-24.
KC is the better team, take advantage of the price.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays (-200)
Toronto is a tough team to trust at this price, underwhelming all season, but the White Sox’s bottom five lineup won’t be able to take advantage of the streaky Chris Bassitt, who has a walk rate of 10% this season.
Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves (-200)
The Braves may not have Ronald Acuna Jr. for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Sunday, but the team should have little issue beating the Nationals, who are 29th in OPS in May.
Guardians vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Guardians (-130)
The Guardians are second in the big leagues this season in terms of OPS against left-handed pitching and now play at the most hitter-friendly park, Coors Field, against soft-tossing lefty Austin Gomber (20th percentile strikeout rate).
Take the surging Guardians.
Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers (-155)
The Dodgers have dropped five straight, but still bolster far more upside than this Mets team currently has, hitting .230 as a unit in May.
I’ll take LA to start the series with a win and snap its longest losing streak since 2019.
Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs (+100)
The surface-level numbers look bad for 2023 Cy Young contender Justin Steele, but he’s set for a strong summer. While the 5.68 ERA is poor, Steele’s control remains elite (82nd percentile walk rate) as his xERA is sitting at 3.73.
I’ll take a stab at him to outperform expectations on Monday.
Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds (-135)
St. Louis is the worst hitting team against left-handed pitching this season, .202 on the year, so the team is an auto fade against Reds starter Nick Lodolo, who has a 3.34 with an 88th percentile strikeout rate.
Phillies vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies (-110)
It's tough to trust either pitcher between Phillies’ Taijuan Walker (5.06 ERA) and Blake Snell (11.40 ERA), so instead I’ll opt for trusting the far better offense in Philadelphia, who is third in OPS and has the best record in the National League (38-16).
Marlins vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres (-185)
Michael King of the Padres has showcased a nasty breaking ball this season (98th percentile), but his walk rate is above 10%. That won’t be an issue against the Marlins' limited offense that is bottom five in on-base percentage.
Astros vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros (-130)
I’ll trust the Astros to continue to turn its season around behind the play of now healthy Framber Valdez, who has an xERA of 3.91, far better than his 4.32 ERA.
The opposite is true for Mariners second-year pro Bryce Miller, who has an xERA of 4.16 that exceeds his ERA of 3.53 with a raised walk rate of 7%.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.