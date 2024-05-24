Royals Playoff Odds Skyrocket After Hot Start to MLB Season
One of the most surprising teams of the MLB season so far is the Kansas City Royals. As of writing this article, they're 32-19 which is good for the third best record in the American League behind only the New York Yankees (35-17) and Cleveland Guardians (33-17).
As a result, their odds to make the 2024 playoffs have skyrocketed, especially over the past week.
Let's take a look.
Royals Odds to Make the Playoffs
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Royals playoff odds before Opening Day: +460
- Royals playoff odds on May 18: +105
- Royals playoff odds today (May 24): -154
The Royals' odds to make the playoffs now sit at -154. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 60.63% chance of making it to the postseason.
Their record hasn't been just luck. They rank inside the top 10 in most metrics across the Majors. They rank ninth in batting average (.250) and 10th in OPS at .718. They also have received some great pitching, ranking eighth in team ERA at 3.40.
The shining star of the Royals' rotation has been Seth Lugo. Through his first 10 starts this season, he has a 7-1 record with an American League-leading 1.79 ERA. He's no sitting at 25/1 to win the AL Cy Young award, behind fellow member of the Royals, Cole Ragans, who's sitting at 12/1.
The Royals have been back to the playoffs since they won the 2015 World Series.
