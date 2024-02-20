Russell Wilson Next Team Odds (Steelers Favored, Falcons, Patriots Contenders for Veteran QB)
Where will veteran quarterback Russell Wilson play next season? Here's the latest odds for his next team.
By Peter Dewey
The Russell Wilson era in Denver has been nothing but an abject failure, as the Broncos gave up a ton of draft capital for the veteran quarterback yet have missed the postseason in back-to-back years.
Wilson was benched at the end of the 2023 season, a way for Denver to make sure he stays healthy and does not trigger a guarantee in his contract if he was unable to pass a physical in March.
A former Super Bowl champion, Wilson still is under contract through the 2028 season, but Denver could cut its losses with him this offseason, taking on $85 million in dead cap. There is also a potential out in Wilson's contract ahead of the 2026 season, where the Broncos would take on just $31.2 million in dead money.
Regardless, after the team's decision to bench Wilson to end the 2023 season, it signaled that Wilson is likely not a part of the team's future plans. While the veteran didn't play poorly in 2023 (he threw for 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions), he threw for just over 204 yards per game, the second-lowest total in his NFL career.
Should Denver move on and look to bring in a young quarterback, where does Wilson land for the 2024 season? Odds have been set on his next team, and there is a clear favorite in Vegas' eyes.
Russell Wilson Next Team Odds
Pittsburgh Steelers Favored to Land Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers are -110 favorites to land Wilson (an implied probability of 52.38 percent) ahead of the 2024 season.
Adding Wilson would make sense for the Steelers after the team released backup Mitch Trubisky this offseason. Wilson could come in and compete with former first-round pick Kenny Pickett for the starting job, as the youngster has shown very little in his first two NFL seasons.
Pittsburgh rolled with Mason Rudolph to close out the 2023 season with Pickett hurt, but Rudolph simply doesn't have a high enough ceiling to win a Super Bowl for this team.
Mike Tomlin has been able to get the most out these groups -- and he has an elite defense still that is anchored by TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. If Pittsburgh wants to stay in the playoff picture and potentially contend for a Super Bowl, reviving Wilson's career could be a low-risk, high-reward move.
Even though Denver wasn't great last season, Wilson played well enough for the team to be in the playoff hunt despite a 1-5 start last season.
Atlanta Falcons in Mix to Add Russell Wilson This Offseason
The Atlanta Falcons are another quarterback-needy team, and the squad may have won the NFC South last season if it weren't for the awful quarterback play of Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.
While Wilson may not be atop Atlanta's list of quarterbacks, he would be an upgrade over both of those players in the 2024 season.
Atlanta had one of the better defenses in the NFL last season, and it could surround Wilson with elite young playmakers such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. There are worse fits out there for Wilson this offseason.
Could Russell Wilson return to Denver Broncos?
If the Broncos don't find an upgrade at quarterback -- or don't draft one in the 2024 NFL Draft -- it appears Wilson could stay with the team.
The odds have Denver has his most likely destination after Pittsburgh this offseason.
The Broncos could run things back with Wilson, and save themselves the massive amount of dead money, if they feel he's their best chance to win next season. It's unlikely given how the team operated at the end of 2023, but it's not impossible.
