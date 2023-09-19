Rutgers vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
How to bet the Big Ten matchup between Rutgers and Michigan in Week 4.
By Reed Wallach
Michigan hasn't been tested just yet, and oddsmakers think the two-time defending champions are going to cruise again in its Big Ten opener.
The Wolverines host Rutgers in the first game of Big Ten play of Michigan's title defense on Saturday with head coach Jim Harbaugh serving the final game of his four game suspension, can the team cover its first spread?
Here are the odds and our best bet for this machup:
Rutgers vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan vs. Rutgers Betting Trends
- Rutgers has covered every game this season, all as a favorite
- Michigan hasn't covered a game this season, all as a favorite
- Michigan has gone UNDER in every game this season
- Rutgers has gone UNDER in two of three games
Rutgers vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Rutgers Record: 3-0
- Michigan Record: 3-0
Rutgers vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Gavin Wimsatt: Wimsatt hasn't passed for 200 yards yet, but has been a dangerous rusher, picking up 87 yards on the ground against Virginia Tech in the Scarlett Knights third straight win. However, Wimsatt is still completing only 51% of his passes and will face arguably the best defense in the country in Michigan.
Michigan
J.J. McCarthy: Michigan is on cruise control as the team blasts opponents (not enough to cover though) and McCarthy has complete command of this offense, leading a Wolverines passing attack that is 12th in success rate through the air. He is completing 82% of his passes on nearly 10 yards per dropback.
Rutgers vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Michigan hasn't covered yet this season, but it's not due to lack of dominance. The team has won its games by a combined score of 126-16 as the team has overwhelmed three outmatched foes. While Rutgers is a conference foe, this is likely the worst team from a talent perspective in the conference and the Wolverines will likely push around this Rutgers offensive line.
Rutgers still isn't passing the ball often, 129th in pass rate this season, and it is leaning on its ability to overpower opponents. However, against Michigan's defensive front, Wimsatt is going to have to pass the ball to keep the team within earshot, which won't work out against a Michigan team that is fifth in EPA/Play this season.
While Michigan hasn't been incentivized to cover 30-plus point spreads this season, this spread is a bit more within range and is going to be fairly routine to cover for the hosts. Michigan is scoring four points per drive through this season while gaining 70% of available yards, but the team has played so slow that it hasn't had enough possessions to win by five or so possessions.
Against Rutgers, I expect the Scarlett Knights to struggle to keep up and for Michigan to cash in enough to win in the neighborhood of 38-7.
