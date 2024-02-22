Rutgers vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 22
Breaking down the odds, key players, trends, and best bet prediction for Thursday night's Big Ten action between Purdue and Rutgers.
One of the two games involving a nationally ranked team on Thursday night is a Big Ten showdown between Rutgers and No. 3 Purdue.
Purdue beat Rutgers in New Jersey by a score of 68-60 back on January 28 and now the two teams will play on the Boilermakers' home court. Purdue is going to hop it can bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State on the weekend.
Rutgers vs. Purdue odds, spread, and total
Rutgers vs. Purdue betting trends
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Rutgers' last six games
- Rutgers is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games vs. Purdue
- Purdue is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 8-4 in Purdue's last 12 games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams
Rutgers vs. Purdue how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Rutgers record: 14-11 (6-8 in Big Ten)
- Purdue record: 23-3 (12-3 in Big Ten)
Rutgers vs. Purdue key players to watch
Rutgers
Jeremiah Williams: He wasn't active during the last game against Purdue but since joining the lineup, Jeremiah Williams has given Rutgers so much needed offense. For the Scarlet Knights to have any hope of upsetting Purdue on the road tonight, Williams needs to keep up his offensive production.
Purdue
Zach Edey: Purdue's center is obviously the key player in every game for them this season, but especially so against Rutgers considering his dominance against them in the first meeting between these two teams. Edey recorded 26 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks. If he puts those numbers up again tonight, Purdue is going to run away with this one.
Rutgers vs. Purdue prediction and pick
I broke down why I like Purdue to cover this big spread in today's edition of the "Daily Dunk":
It's a big point spread to lay against a feisty Rutgers team, but I have a strong belief the Boilermakers are going to bounce back in a big way after their loss to Ohio State and blow out the Scarlet Knights tonight.
There's no denying Rutgers is a fantastic team defensively, but the Scarlet Knights are truly abysmal offensively, ranking 356th out of 362 in effective field goal percentage. It's going to be tough to keep pace with arguably the best team in the country in Purdue when you're playing on the road with an eFG% like that.
I'll back Purdue to cover this big spread in tonight's Big Ten action.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
